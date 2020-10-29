Golden Globes Predictions: Best Actress (Comedy or Musical) – Michelle Pfeiffer vs. Meryl Streep Race?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

2021 GOLDEN GLOBES PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Oct. 29, 2020 (PRE-SEASON)

Two veteran actresses could be the two frontrunners for the comedy side of the house. If Meryl Streep manages a nomination for Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” it would mark her 30th nomination from the HFPA, extending her record as the most nominated person in Globes history. She also holds the record for the most wins with seven. Streep could also share the spotlight with her co-star Jo Ellen Pellman, in a stunning debut that could go the way of Nikki Blonsky’s nomination for “Hairspray.” Michelle Pfeiffer hopes to begin her Oscar run on the right foot with her work in “French Exit” and she’s beloved by the group with six prior nominations and one win for “The Fabulous Baker Boys” in 1989. Emily Blunt and Rashida Jones will also be competitive in this race, with a long way to go until February.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be deemed or submitted in the drama categories

Photo courtesy of A24/Apple TV Plus

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Michelle Pfeiffer

"French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Meryl Streep

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Rashida Jones

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Emily Blunt

"Wild Mountain Thyme" (Bleecker Street)

Jo Ellen Pellman

"The Prom" (Netflix)



Courtesy of Jeong Park/Netflix

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Radha Blank

"The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)

Phillippa Soo

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus)

Jennifer Lopez

"Marry Me" (Universal Pictures)

Cristin Miliotti

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Kristin Scott Thomas

"Military Wives" (Bleecker Street)

Anya Taylor-Joy

"Emma." (Focus Features)

Anne Hathaway

"The Witches" (HBO Max)

Tracee Ellis-Ross

"The High Note" (Focus Features)

Margot Robbie

"Birds of Prey" (Warner Bros.)

Geraldine Viswanathan

"The Broken Hearts Gallery" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Photo courtesy of Hulu

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Camila Cabello, “Cinderella” (Sony Pictures)

“Cinderella” (Sony Pictures) Mackenzie Davis, “Happiest Season” (Hulu)

“Happiest Season” (Hulu) Judi Dench, “Blithe Spirit” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Blithe Spirit” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Beanie Feldstein, “How to Build a Girl” (IFC Films)

“How to Build a Girl” (IFC Films) Keira Knightley, “Misbehaviour” (20th Century Studios)

“Misbehaviour” (20th Century Studios) Sunita Mani, “Save Yourselves!” (Bleecker Street)

“Save Yourselves!” (Bleecker Street) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Misbehaviour” (20th Century Studios)

“Misbehaviour” (20th Century Studios) Octavia Spencer, “The Witches” (HBO Max)

“The Witches” (HBO Max) Kristen Stewart, “Happiest Season” (Hulu)

“Happiest Season” (Hulu) Geraldine Viswanathan, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Evan Rachel Wood, “Kajillionaire” (Focus Features)

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Oliver Stone’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.

The upcoming 78th Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, with an extended eligibility deadline.

2021 Golden Globes Predictions

2021 Academy Awards Predictions