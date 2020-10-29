Golden Globes Predictions: Best Actor (Comedy or Musical) – Is This Race Jamie Dornan vs. Borat?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

BEST MOTION PICTURE (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Oct. 29, 2020 (PRE-SEASON)

Sacha Baron Cohen hopes to mirror his win for 2006’s “Borat” with a follow-up for its popular sequel. It could manifest itself into a tight race, with hopes of bleeding into the race for best actor at the Oscars. Jamie Dornan is simply charming in John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme” and it’s the type of performance that HFPA will just eat up. Watch out for Dev Patel to make some noise as just one of two big pushes from Searchlight Pictures.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be deemed or submitted in the drama categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Sacha Baron Cohen

"Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)

Dev Patel

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr.

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus)

Jamie Dornan

"Wild Mountain Thyme" (Bleecker Street)

Andy Samberg

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

James Corden

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Steve Coogan

"The Trip to Greece" (IFC Films)

Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus)

Pete Davidson

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Steve Carell

"Irresistible" (Focus Features)

Richard Jenkins

"The Last Shift" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ryan Reynolds

"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

Matthew McConaughey

"The Gentleman" (STX Entertainment)

Max Harwood

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Ben Schwartz

"Standing Up, Falling Down" (Shout! Factory)

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Rob Brydon, “The Trip to Greece” (IFC Films)

“The Trip to Greece” (IFC Films) Jim Carrey, “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount Pictures)

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount Pictures) Robert DeNiro, “The Comeback Trail” (Cloudburst Entertainment)

“The Comeback Trail” (Cloudburst Entertainment) Robert DeNiro, “The War with Grandpa” (101 Studios)

“The War with Grandpa” (101 Studios) Robert Downey, Jr., “Doolittle” (Universal Pictures)

“Doolittle” (Universal Pictures) Martin Lawrence, “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Bad Boys for Life” (Sony Pictures Releasing) James Marsden, “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount Pictures)

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount Pictures) Keanu Reeves, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (United Artists Releasing)

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” (United Artists Releasing) Will Smith, “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Bad Boys for Life” (Sony Pictures Releasing) Dan Stevens, “Blithe Spirit” (IFC Films)

“Blithe Spirit” (IFC Films) Alex Winter, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (United Artists Releasing)

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Oliver Stone’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.

The upcoming 78th Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, with an extended eligibility deadline.

