Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical) – ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ in a Feel-Good Face Off

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
UPDATED: Jan. 11, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
Last year’s Globes winner for best comedy or musical, Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” ended after two seasons, which means it’s a brand new competition for comedy at this year’s Golden Globes. Among contenders, just one of last year’s nominees (Netflix’s “The Politician”) is eligible to return. The HFPA likes to be first when it comes to honoring critically acclaimed series before they go on to other awards glory, but this year, Globes voters may still gravitate toward Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” even after that comedy’s final season already swept the Emmy Awards in September. Meanwhile, Hulu is in the hunt with three big contenders (“The Great,” “Ramy” and “Pen15”) while upstart streamers Apple TV Plus (“Ted Lasso”) and HBO Max (“The Flight Attendant”) could also elbow out other streamer titans.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
"Schitt's Creek" Season 6 (Pop TV)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Fred Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Ben Feigin, Kevin White, David West Read
SYNOPSIS: The once-wealthy Rose family must adjust to life in tiny Schitt's Creek, where they reconnect and start anew.
STARRING: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott
–
"Ted Lasso" Season 1 (Apple TV Plus)
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer
SYNOPSIS: American college football coach Ted Lasso relocates to the UK after being recruited to coach the English Premier League's AFC Richmond, despite having no experience.
STARRING: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Monammed, Juno Temple
"The Great" Season 1 (Hulu)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tony McNamara, Elle Fanning, Marian Macgowan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Matt Shakman
SYNOPSIS: A fictional, satirical take on the rise of Catherine the Great.
STARRING: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Richard Pyros, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza
"Ramy" Season 2 (Hulu)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, Ravi Nandan, Jerrod Carmichael, Bridget Bedard, Christopher Storer, Cherien Dabis, Hallie Sekoff
SYNOPSIS: Ramy is a first-generation American Muslim-Arab who is figuring out his place in the world in regards to faith, family, love and lifestyle.
STARRING: Ramy Youssef, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, May Calamawy, Laith Nakli, Mahershala Ali
"The Flight Attendant" Season 1 (HBO Max)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Susanna Fogel, Sarah Schechter, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Steve Yockey, Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti
SYNOPSIS: A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room with a dead body and no recollection of what happened.
STARRING: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rosie Perez
NEXT IN LINE:
"Insecure" Season 4 (HBO)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry
SYNOPSIS: Issa Dee (Rae) struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Orji).
STARRING: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Y'lan Noel, Alexander Hodge, Kendrick Sampson, Jean Elie
"What We Do In the Shadows" Season 2 (FX)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson
SYNOPSIS: Based on the film, a mockumentary about four vampire roommates in Staten Island.
STARRING: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch
"Dead to Me" Season 2 (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Christina Applegate, Christie Smith
SYNOPSIS: A new friendship between Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) gets complicated as both get entangled in a web of lies, death and grief.
STARRING: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler
"Pen15" Season 2 (Hulu)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin
SYNOPSIS: Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves, as they struggle as outcasts in middle school.
STARRING: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Richard Karn, Taylor Nichols, Melora Walters, Taj Cross, Dallas Liu
"Emily in Paris" Season 1 (Netflix)–
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Darren Star, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns
SYNOPSIS: Collins plays Emily, an American who moves to Paris to work for a marketing firm, and must adjust to life living abroad.
STARRING: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camile Razat
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
"After Life"(Netflix)
"Black-ish"(ABC)
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"(NBC)
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"(HBO)
"Grace and Frankie"(Netflix)
"Mythic Quest"(Apple TV Plus)
"Never Have I Ever"(Netflix)
"One Day at a Time"(Pop TV)
"The Politician"(Netflix)
"Sex Education"(Netflix)
"Superstore"(NBC)
"Upload"(Amazon Prime Video)
"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"(NBC)
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).