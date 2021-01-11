Golden Globes Predictions: Best TV Series (Comedy or Musical) – ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ in a Feel-Good Face Off

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for upcoming awards. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST TV SERIES (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Jan. 11, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

Last year’s Globes winner for best comedy or musical, Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” ended after two seasons, which means it’s a brand new competition for comedy at this year’s Golden Globes. Among contenders, just one of last year’s nominees (Netflix’s “The Politician”) is eligible to return. The HFPA likes to be first when it comes to honoring critically acclaimed series before they go on to other awards glory, but this year, Globes voters may still gravitate toward Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” even after that comedy’s final season already swept the Emmy Awards in September. Meanwhile, Hulu is in the hunt with three big contenders (“The Great,” “Ramy” and “Pen15”) while upstart streamers Apple TV Plus (“Ted Lasso”) and HBO Max (“The Flight Attendant”) could also elbow out other streamer titans.

“Schitt’s Creek” finale Pop TV

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Schitt's Creek" Season 6 (Pop TV) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Fred Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Ben Feigin, Kevin White, David West Read

SYNOPSIS: The once-wealthy Rose family must adjust to life in tiny Schitt's Creek, where they reconnect and start anew.

STARRING: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott

"Ted Lasso" Season 1 (Apple TV Plus) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer

SYNOPSIS: American college football coach Ted Lasso relocates to the UK after being recruited to coach the English Premier League's AFC Richmond, despite having no experience.

STARRING: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Monammed, Juno Temple

"The Great" Season 1 (Hulu) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Tony McNamara, Elle Fanning, Marian Macgowan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Matt Shakman

SYNOPSIS: A fictional, satirical take on the rise of Catherine the Great.

STARRING: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Richard Pyros, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza

"Ramy" Season 2 (Hulu) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch, Ravi Nandan, Jerrod Carmichael, Bridget Bedard, Christopher Storer, Cherien Dabis, Hallie Sekoff

SYNOPSIS: Ramy is a first-generation American Muslim-Arab who is figuring out his place in the world in regards to faith, family, love and lifestyle.

STARRING: Ramy Youssef, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, May Calamawy, Laith Nakli, Mahershala Ali

"The Flight Attendant" Season 1 (HBO Max) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Susanna Fogel, Sarah Schechter, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Steve Yockey, Kaley Cuoco, Greg Berlanti

SYNOPSIS: A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room with a dead body and no recollection of what happened.

STARRING: Kaley Cuoco, Michiel Huisman, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Michelle Gomez, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, Nolan Gerard Funk, Rosie Perez



Issa Rae, “Insecure” HBO

NEXT IN LINE :

"Insecure" Season 4 (HBO) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Michael Rotenberg, Melina Matsoukas, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry

SYNOPSIS: Issa Dee (Rae) struggles to navigate the tricky professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Orji).

STARRING: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Y'lan Noel, Alexander Hodge, Kendrick Sampson, Jean Elie

"What We Do In the Shadows" Season 2 (FX) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson

SYNOPSIS: Based on the film, a mockumentary about four vampire roommates in Staten Island.

STARRING: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch

"Dead to Me" Season 2 (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Christina Applegate, Christie Smith

SYNOPSIS: A new friendship between Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) gets complicated as both get entangled in a web of lies, death and grief.

STARRING: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Luke Roessler

"Pen15" Season 2 (Hulu) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Gabe Liedman, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens, Jordan Levin

SYNOPSIS: Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves, as they struggle as outcasts in middle school.

STARRING: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Richard Karn, Taylor Nichols, Melora Walters, Taj Cross, Dallas Liu

"Emily in Paris" Season 1 (Netflix) –

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Darren Star, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns

SYNOPSIS: Collins plays Emily, an American who moves to Paris to work for a marketing firm, and must adjust to life living abroad.

STARRING: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camile Razat



“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Sergei Bachlakovr/NBC/Lionsgate

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"After Life" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "Black-ish" (ABC)

(ABC) "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

(NBC) "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

(HBO) "Grace and Frankie" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "Mythic Quest" (Apple TV Plus)

(Apple TV Plus) "Never Have I Ever" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "One Day at a Time" (Pop TV)

(Pop TV) "The Politician" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "Sex Education" (Netflix)

"Superstore" (NBC)

"Upload" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. “Mad Men” and “The X-Files” hold the record for most wins as best drama, at three each, while “All in the Family” has won the most awards for best comedy/musical, with four wins. Carol Burnett has the record for most TV nominations, at 13 (she won five), while Alan Alda has the most TV wins, with 6 (out of 12 nominations).