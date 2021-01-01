Golden Globes Predictions: Best Motion Picture (Drama) – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Could Be Up the HFPA’s Alley

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

UPDATED: Jan. 1, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will play a vital role this year with an extended timeline. The ceremony takes place on Feb. 28, the final day before the eligibility period, just six days before the opening of Oscar voting. Their nominations and winners will shift the race in any direction it sees fit, but will that momentum hold? “The Trial of the Chicago 7” could be one of the favorites with the group, and even if “Nomadland” is steamrolling towards an Oscar win, they could look to other films. In 2007, during the WGA strike, “No Country for Old Men” seemed all but assured a big night at the Oscars, and yet, “Atonement” emerged victoriously with Julian Schnabel (“The Diving Bell and the Butterfly”) winning director. In another strange year, they could do it again.

“One Night in Miami” from director Regina King Courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures) –

PRODUCERS: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: After losing everything in the Great Recession, an old woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells "Mank" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) –

PRODUCERS: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr. "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) –

PRODUCERS: Philippe Carcassonne, Simon Friend, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christophe Spadone

SYNOPSIS: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Courtesy of David Lee/Netflix

NEXT IN LINE :

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) –

PRODUCERS: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) –

PRODUCERS: Jon Kilik, Spike Lee, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin

SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) –

PRODUCERS: Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson "News of the World" (Universal Pictures) –

PRODUCERS: Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Gail Mutrux

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon

MALCOLM & MARIE (TOP TO BOTTOM): ZENDAYA as MARIE, JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON as MALCOLM. DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021 DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX © 2021

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Ammonite" (Neon) – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

(Neon) – Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly "Cherry" (Apple TV Plus) – Jake Aust, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Gray, Mike Larocca, Matthew Rhodes, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

(Apple TV Plus) – Jake Aust, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Gray, Mike Larocca, Matthew Rhodes, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo "First Cow" (A24) – Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

(A24) – Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix) – Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno

(Netflix) – Stefanie Azpiazu, Anthony Bregman, Charlie Kaufman, Robert Salerno "The Little Things" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) – John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson

(HBO Max/Warner Bros.) – John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson "Malcolm & Marie" (Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, John David Washington, Zendaya

(Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, John David Washington, Zendaya "The Mauritanian" (STXfilms) – Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner

(STXfilms) – Adam Ackland, Leah Clarke, Benedict Cumberbatch, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Branwen Prestwood Smith, Michael Bronner "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) – George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Bard Dorros, Keith Redmon, Cliff Roberts

(Netflix) – George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Bard Dorros, Keith Redmon, Cliff Roberts "The Nest" (IFC Films) – Sean Durkin, Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger

(IFC Films) – Sean Durkin, Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features) – Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy

(Focus Features) – Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy "Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen

(Netflix) – Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) – Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bill Benz, Cathy Benz

(Amazon Studios) – Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bill Benz, Cathy Benz "Tenet" (Warner Bros.) – Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

(Warner Bros.) – Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas "The White Tiger" (Netflix) – Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora

(Netflix) – Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu) – Lee Daniels, Jordan Fudge, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Pamela Oas Williams

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.