Golden Globes Predictions: Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) – ‘The Prom’ Set to Dominate?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBES PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)

UPDATED: Oct. 29, 2020 (PRE-SEASON)

The HFPA loves European stories and there is talk that they love “The Personal History of David Copperfield” while something like “Emma” may also be able to crack the lineup. Even though it won’t be eligible for the Oscars, Disney Plus will be pushing “Hamilton” forward and it could do very well with the group but if there is no potential overlap for the Oscars, who knows if they’ll go for it or not.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be deemed or submitted in the drama categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Dir. Ryan Murphy

"Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)

Dir. Jason Woliner

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Dir. Sofia Coppola

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Dir. Armando Iannucci

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Dir. Max Barbakow



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Hamilton" (Disney Plus)

Dir. Thomas Kail

"Emma." (Focus Features)

Dir. Autumn de Wilde

"Wild Mountain Thyme" (Bleecker Street)

Dir. John Patrick Shanley

"French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Dir. Azazel Jacobs

"The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)

Dir. Radha Blank

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Dir. Judd Apatow

"Military Wives" (Bleecker Street)

Dir. Peter Cattaneo

"Happiest Season" (Hulu)

Dir. Clea duVall

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Dir. Jonathan Butterell

"Blithe Spirit" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Dir. Edward Hall

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Bad Boys for Life" (Sony Pictures)

(Sony Pictures) "Bad Hair" (Hulu)

(Hulu) "Banana Splits" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

(Sony Pictures Releasing) "Big Time Adolscence" (Hulu)

(Hulu) "Bill and Ted Face the Music" (United Artists Releasing)

(United Artists Releasing) "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" (Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.) "Blithe Spirit" (IFC Films)

(IFC Films) "The Broken Hearts Gallery" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

(Sony Pictures Releasing) "Cinderella" (Sony Pictures Releasing)

(Sony Pictures Releasing) "The Comeback Trail" (Cloudburst Entertainment)

(Cloudburst Entertainment) "Doolittle" (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios) "Friendsgiving" (Saban Films)

(Saban Films) "The Gentlemen" (STX Entertainment)

(STX Entertainment) "Half Brothers" (Focus Features)

(Focus Features) "The High Note" (Focus Features)

(Focus Features) "How to Build a Girl" (IFC Films)

(IFC Films) "Irresistible" (Focus Features)

(Focus Features) "Kajillionaire" (Focus Features)

(Focus Features) "The King's Man" (20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios) "Marry Me" (Universal Pictures)

(Universal Pictures) "Misbehaviour" (20th Century Studios)

(20th Century Studios) "Save Yourselves!" (Bleecker Street)

(Bleecker Street) "Sonic the Hedgehog" (Paramount Pictures)

(Paramount Pictures) "Standing Up, Falling Down" (Shout! Factory)

(Shout! Factory) "The Trip to Greece" (IFC Films)

(IFC Films) "The War with Grandpa" (101 Studios)

(101 Studios) "The Witches" (HBO Max)

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Oliver Stone’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.

The upcoming 78th Golden Globe Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 28, with an extended eligibility deadline.

