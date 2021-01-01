Golden Globes Predictions: Best Foreign Language – HFPA Backlash Regarding ‘Minari’ Eligibility in Best Picture Could Help In Foreign Category

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE COLLECTIVE
DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON
2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
UPDATED: Jan. 1, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
The HFPA is not restricted to the country submissions for the international feature category at the Oscars. This is where “The Life Ahead” could still find recognition, in addition to Sophia Loren in the acting category. Italy submitted “Notturno,” but it is not eligible for the Golden Globes in any category because it’s a documentary feature. There was a lot of controversy with “Minari” not being eligible to be submitted in the best picture category, which could likely compel voters to recognize it where they can. Still, the film is eligible for acting awards as well.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
"Minari" (USA)
–
DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung
SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.
STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton
"The Life Ahead" (Italy)
–
DIRECTOR: Edoardo Ponti
SYNOPSIS: In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her..
STARRING: Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye
"Another Round" (Denmark)
–
DIRECTOR: Thomas Vinterberg
SYNOPSIS: Four friends, all high school teachers, test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.
STARRING: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang
"I Carry You With Me" (Mexico)
–
DIRECTOR: Heidi Ewing
SYNOPSIS: Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate in Mexico and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.
STARRING: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodriguez
"La Llorona" (Guatemala)
–
DIRECTOR: Jayro Bustamente
SYNOPSIS: General who oversaw a Mayan genocide faces their ghosts.
STARRING: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic
NEXT IN LINE:
"Night of the Kings" (Ivory Coast)
–
DIRECTOR: Philippe Lacôte
SYNOPSIS: A young man is sent to "La Maca", a prison of Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the Boss to be the new "Roman" and must tell a story to the other prisoners.
STARRING: Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo
"I'm No Longer Here" (Mexico)
–
DIRECTOR: Fernando Frías de la Parra
SYNOPSIS: Forced to flee his home for New York, a cumbia dancer tries to fit into his new city.
STARRING: Juan Daniel García Treviño, Jonathan Espinoza, Coral Puente
"Dear Comrades!" (Russia)
–
DIRECTOR: Andrei Konchalovsky
SYNOPSIS: The lead-up to and aftermath of the Novocherkassk massacre
STARRING: Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev
"A Sun" (Taiwan)
–
DIRECTOR: Chung Mong-hong
SYNOPSIS: Two brothers, one a high-achiever and the other a criminal, trade places.
STARRING: Chen Yi-Wen, Samantha Ko, Wu Chien-Ho
"My Little Sister" (Switzerland)
–
DIRECTOR: Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond
SYNOPSIS: A playwright tries to get her twin on stage again
STARRING: Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
"Charlatan"(Czech Republic) – Agnieszka Holland
"Tne Endless Trench"(Spain) – Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga
"The Father"(Bulgaria) – Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
"Hope"(Norway) – Maria Sødahl
"Jallikattu"(India) – Lijo Jose Pellissery
"Leap"(China) – Peter Ho-Sun Chan
"Martin Eden"(Italy) – Pietro Marcello
"Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Jasmila Zbanic
"The Sleepwalkers"(Argentina) – Paula Hernández
"Sun Children"(Iran) – Majid Majidi
"And Tomorrow the Entire World"(Germany) – Julia von Heinz
"Tove"(Finland) – Zaida Bergroth
"Two of Us"(France) – Filippo Meneghetti
"True Mothers"(Japan) – Naomi Kawase
"Wet Season"(Singapore) – Anthony Chen
2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)
- Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
- Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Best Director – Motion Picture
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Best Original Song- Motion Picture
- Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures
2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline
- Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020
- Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020
- Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021
- Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021
- The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021
- The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021
- Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021
- Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021
- Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021
- 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Predictions
About the Golden Globes
The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.