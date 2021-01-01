Golden Globes Predictions: Best Foreign Language – HFPA Backlash Regarding ‘Minari’ Eligibility in Best Picture Could Help In Foreign Category

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

UPDATED: Jan. 1, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The HFPA is not restricted to the country submissions for the international feature category at the Oscars. This is where “The Life Ahead” could still find recognition, in addition to Sophia Loren in the acting category. Italy submitted “Notturno,” but it is not eligible for the Golden Globes in any category because it’s a documentary feature. There was a lot of controversy with “Minari” not being eligible to be submitted in the best picture category, which could likely compel voters to recognize it where they can. Still, the film is eligible for acting awards as well.

Steven Yeun and Yeri Han in “Minari” Photo courtesy of A24

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Minari" (USA) –

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton "The Life Ahead" (Italy) –

DIRECTOR: Edoardo Ponti

SYNOPSIS: In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her..

STARRING: Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye "Another Round" (Denmark) –

DIRECTOR: Thomas Vinterberg

SYNOPSIS: Four friends, all high school teachers, test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.



STARRING: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang "I Carry You With Me" (Mexico) –

DIRECTOR: Heidi Ewing

SYNOPSIS: Ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate in Mexico and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.

STARRING: Armando Espitia, Christian Vazquez, Michelle Rodriguez "La Llorona" (Guatemala) –

DIRECTOR: Jayro Bustamente

SYNOPSIS: General who oversaw a Mayan genocide faces their ghosts.

STARRING: María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic

“Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast) Memento Films International

NEXT IN LINE :

"Night of the Kings" (Ivory Coast) –

DIRECTOR: Philippe Lacôte

SYNOPSIS: A young man is sent to "La Maca", a prison of Ivory Coast in the middle of the forest ruled by its prisoners. With the red moon rising, he is designated by the Boss to be the new "Roman" and must tell a story to the other prisoners.

STARRING: Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo "I'm No Longer Here" (Mexico) –

DIRECTOR: Fernando Frías de la Parra

SYNOPSIS: Forced to flee his home for New York, a cumbia dancer tries to fit into his new city.

STARRING: Juan Daniel García Treviño, Jonathan Espinoza, Coral Puente "Dear Comrades!" (Russia) –

DIRECTOR: Andrei Konchalovsky

SYNOPSIS: The lead-up to and aftermath of the Novocherkassk massacre

STARRING: Julia Vysotskaya, Vladislav Komarov, Andrei Gusev "A Sun" (Taiwan) –

DIRECTOR: Chung Mong-hong

SYNOPSIS: Two brothers, one a high-achiever and the other a criminal, trade places.

STARRING: Chen Yi-Wen, Samantha Ko, Wu Chien-Ho "My Little Sister" (Switzerland) –

DIRECTOR: Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

SYNOPSIS: A playwright tries to get her twin on stage again

STARRING: Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger

“Martin Eden” (Kino Lorber) Venice Film Festival

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Charlatan" (Czech Republic) – Agnieszka Holland

(Czech Republic) – Agnieszka Holland "Tne Endless Trench" (Spain) – Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga

(Spain) – Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga "The Father" (Bulgaria) – Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

(Bulgaria) – Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov "Hope" (Norway) – Maria Sødahl

(Norway) – Maria Sødahl "Jallikattu" (India) – Lijo Jose Pellissery

(India) – Lijo Jose Pellissery "Leap" (China) – Peter Ho-Sun Chan

(China) – Peter Ho-Sun Chan "Martin Eden" (Italy) – Pietro Marcello

(Italy) – Pietro Marcello "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Jasmila Zbanic

(Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Jasmila Zbanic "The Sleepwalkers" (Argentina) – Paula Hernández

(Argentina) – Paula Hernández "Sun Children" (Iran) – Majid Majidi

(Iran) – Majid Majidi "And Tomorrow the Entire World" (Germany) – Julia von Heinz

(Germany) – Julia von Heinz "Tove" (Finland) – Zaida Bergroth

(Finland) – Zaida Bergroth "Two of Us" (France) – Filippo Meneghetti

(France) – Filippo Meneghetti "True Mothers" (Japan) – Naomi Kawase

(Japan) – Naomi Kawase "Wet Season" (Singapore) – Anthony Chen

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.