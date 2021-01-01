Golden Globes Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Can ‘Wolfwalkers’ Start Its Awards Run with the HFPA?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

UPDATED: Jan. 1, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a history of favoring the big studios and the presumed “frontrunners” in this category. Last year, they turned heads when they chose Laika’s “Missing Link” over Pixar’s eventual winner, “Toy Story 4.” Is this a year where they could go their own way again and choose something like “Over the Moon” from Netflix or “The Croods: A New Age” from DreamWorks, or will they be charmed by either “Soul” from Pixar or “Wolfwalkers” from Apple TV Plus and GKIDS?

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Wolfwalkers" (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants, Nora Twomey, Paul Young –

DIRECTOR: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

PRODUCERS: Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants, Nora Twomey, Paul Young

SYNOPSIS: A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

STARRING: Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, Simon McBurney, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tommy Tiernan "Soul" (Pixar)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray –

DIRECTOR: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

PRODUCERS: Dana Murray

SYNOPSIS: A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

STARRING: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Graham Norton, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Wes Studi "Over the Moon" (Netflix)

Glen Keane, Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim Courtesy of Netflix –

DIRECTOR: Glen Keane, John Kahrs (co-director)

PRODUCERS: Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim

SYNOPSIS: In this animated musical, a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off, hoping to meet a mythical moon goddess.

STARRING: Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, John Cho, Sandra Oh, Margaret Cho, Ken Jeong "Onward" (Pixar)

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae –

DIRECTOR: Dan Scanlon

PRODUCERS: Kori Rae

SYNOPSIS: Two elven brothers embark on a quest to bring their father back for one day..

STARRING: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong "The Croods: A New Age" (DreamWorks Animation)

Joel Crawford, Mark Swift –

DIRECTOR: Joel Crawford

PRODUCERS: Mark Swift

SYNOPSIS: The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

DreamWorks Animation’s “Trolls: World Tour” Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animati

NEXT IN LINE :

"Trolls: World Tour" (Universal Pictures)

Walt Dohrn, Gina Shay -

DIRECTOR: Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)

PRODUCERS: Gina Shay

SYNOPSIS: When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls..

STARRING: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kenan Thompson "The Willoughbys" (Netflix)

Kris Pearn, Brenda Gilbert, Luke Carroll –

DIRECTOR: Kris Pearn

PRODUCERS: Brenda Gilbert, Luke Carroll

SYNOPSIS: Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)

Richard Phelan & Will Becher –

DIRECTOR: Richard Phelan & Will Becher

PRODUCERS: Paul Kewley

SYNOPSIS: For Shaun the Sheep’s second feature-length movie, the follow-up to 2015’s smash hit takes the world’s favourite woolly hero and plunges him into an hilarious intergalactic adventure he will need to use all of his cheekiness and heart to work his way out of.

STARRING: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Amalia Vitale, Kate Harbour, David Holt, Andy Nyman, Richard Webber, Emma Tate, Simon Greenall, Chris Morrell, Joe Sugg "Earwig and the Witch" (GKIDS/Studio Ghibli)

Gorô Miyazaki –

DIRECTOR: Gorô Miyazaki

PRODUCERS: Toshio Suzuki

SYNOPSIS: It follows an orphan girl, Earwig, who is adopted by a witch and comes home to a spooky house filled with mystery and magic..

STARRING: J.B. Blanc, Alex Cartañá, Thomas Bromhead, Pandora Colin, Richard E. Grant "Demon Slayer" (Funimation)

Haruo Sotozaki -

DIRECTOR: Haruo Sotozaki

PRODUCERS: Haruo Sotozaki

SYNOPSIS: Tanjiro Kamado, joined with Inosuke Hashibira, a boy raised by boars who wears a boar's head, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, a scared boy who reveals his true power when he sleeps, board the Infinity Train on a new mission with the Flame Pillar, Kyojuro Rengoku, to defeat a demon who has been tormenting the people and killing the demon slayers who oppose it.

STARRING: Bryce Papenbrook, Zach Aguilar, Abby Trott, Natsuki Hanae, Aleks Le

Lupin III: The First Teaser Courtesy of GKIDS

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven. The animated feature category was created in 2006, and Pixar is the most nominated studio with 12 nominations and eight wins. Only five studios in total have been nominated in this race more than twice: Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios (10 nominations, 2 wins), DreamWorks Animation (9 nominations, 1 win), Sony Pictures Animation (4 nominations, 1 win) and Laika (4 nominations, 1 win).