Emmy Predictions: Writing for a Limited Series – Michaela Coel and Scott Frank Take On Three ‘WandaVision’ Wordsmiths

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis.

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

UPDATED: Aug 19, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Three episodes of Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” found their way into the lineup, and over notable names like Barry Jenkins for “The Underground Railroad.” In addition, Cameron and Hayward are nominated for writing the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular” episode, which includes the series’s biggest jaw-droppers, and marks their first Emmy mentions. Donney and Shaeffer are also enjoying their first nominations for penning “Previously On” and “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience,” respectively. Getting the Academy to decide on one of the episodes will be more complicated than people think, as the direction could be more in line with recognition. It’s also surprising that “The Series Finale” episode didn’t find its way here, considering it has the memorable “What is grief, if not love preserving?” Without that, he may fall to vote-splits and other genre biases.

Coel has four nominations, but she could face significant competition in translating any of them into wins. This category would seem the most appropriate, but the series has faced a few snubs along its journey, including the Writers Guild of America Awards, and it may be too late for it to catch up to its competitors.

Inglesby is praised above and beyond by the actors and producers of HBO’s mystery series. Not overwriting dialogue and trusting the actors to convey emotions can be extremely hard for writers to do, and he lets them soar. It also helps that the show ends in a highly satisfying way, with the reveal feels earned and even more emotional. His first nomination could make him a first-time Emmy winner as the show’s popularity is at an Everest peak.

The Oscar and Emmy nominee has been steamrolling in this arena on the awards circuit. First, Frank won the USC Scripter awards, which he shared with novelist Walter Tevis and then added a Writers Guild Award to his list of accolades, which he shared with Allan Scott in adapted long form. Netflix believes they can get the show over the finish line, and this award will be critical to their campaign.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 pm est on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.

