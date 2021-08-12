Emmy Predictions: Writing for a Drama Series – Can ‘The Boys’ or Misha Green Upset Peter Morgan’s Emmy Run?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

Link to film awards hub THE OSCARS HUB

DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 12, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Not sure too many pundits predicted that the one series that would pick up multiple writing nominations would be “The Mandalorian,” but alas, here we are. The space western snagged two nominations for two critical episodes. First, Favreau is nominated for writing the “Chapter 16: The Rescue” episode, which differs from his directing nomination for “Chapter 9: The Marshal.”

For Filoni, he was shortlisted for his work on “Chapter 13: The Jedi.” He’s been excelling in the television space of the “Star Wars” universe for the past four years, proving four prior Emmy nominations for “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: Resistance.”

The double nom for the show could mean that the Academy is ready to embrace the science fiction genre in a significant manner, or it could present a problem to rally behind one particular episode, leaving something “safer” to emerge victoriously.

The story of the cancellation of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” has been a topic of conversation the last few weeks since nominations were announced. Creator and first-time Emmy nominee Misha Green could be a benefactor for any groundswell that begins to surround the series, with people angling to get a second season out of it either at the same network or elsewhere. There’s also some potential history to be made in the process. Green is one of three Black women that have been nominated in this category in Emmy history, with no Black writer ever winning the class. “Sundown” could make her the first.

We always seem to be circling the name Peter Morgan and predicting an Emmy win, but now on his tenth and eleventh nominations, he’s yet to do so. He’s been shortlisted in each of the four seasons of the Netflix series in writing but overtaken by another shinier object. This time around, the field looks tailor-made for “The Crown” to get its due since it’s contending heavily for the drama series prize. If it’s not this year, not sure, it’ll ever happen.

A previous Emmy nominee for producing “The Handmaid’s Tale” for the second and third season, Yahlin Chang nabbed two noms this year for drama series and penning the episode “Home.” The show picked up an impressive tally of nominations, but it hadn’t won this category since its first season when it won the top category. This year, it doesn’t look to be heading towards that outcome so that the mention could act as the reward. Some may also feel there were better episodes that showcase the strength of its writing, including “Testimony” and “The Wilderness.”

The series finale can pack an emotional punch, and “Pose” had just that. The FX series performed strongly for this final season, picking up eight nominations, giving it a better chance of capturing significant prizes, including writing. Many of the scribes are beloved by the TV voting membership. There are eight Emmys between the five of them, but none of them won for writing. Canals and Mock are the first Black co-writers on a drama series to be nominated for here, but no Black scribe has ever won before. Could they be angling for history with others like Porter and Rodriguez as lead actor and actress?

We always have to applaud progress, and the Emmys did a lot of that this year with their crop of nominees. One of them was the warm embrace of Amazon Prime Video’s superhero series in the top category and writing for Sonnenshine, who is enjoying her first nom for the episode “What I Know.” With six total nominations, the show only mustered one mention for sound editing in 2020 and could grow on voters as they discover it. So this is a good spot for it to find love.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

Courtesy of HBO

ALL SUBMISSIONS & RANKINGS :

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 pm est on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions