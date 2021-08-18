Emmy Predictions: Writing for a Comedy Series – Pilot Episodes Battle for Comedy Scribes

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 19, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Looking for every opportunity to unseat a frontrunner, “Hacks” seems pretty close to grabbing multiple prizes if it can exploit some vote-splitting tactics. Aniello and Downs enjoy their first nominations, while Statsky is a three-time nominee who picked up two prior noms for “The Good Place” in comedy series. Keeping up the trend of garnering love for the pilot episodes, the “There Is No Line” script is sharp and lays down some of the first season’s best one-liners and moments. Watch out for an upset.

No stranger to the Emmys, Erskine has been here before for the first season in which she shared a nomination with her co-writers Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour. She’s solo this time around for the episode “Play.” The show also landed a very helpful comedy series mention. If you are among those who believe she was very close to getting a lead actress comedy nom, this could serve as a spot to give her a statuette. However, that doesn’t seem likely in this crowded lineup.

For the last three Emmy Award ceremonies, the winning series of this category went on to win best comedy series. That bodes well for “Ted Lasso,” who has been and continues to be the frontrunner overall. The trio writing team will be representing the “Make Rebecca Great Again” episode while the quad with the Bill Lawrence inclusion will be eyeing love for the pilot. The beginning of any series tends to do well with Emmy voters proven by past winners like “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development.” So that could be the safest bet.

The hilariously talented Scardino is comedic royalty at the Emmys. She’s won four awards when she was part of the “The Colbert Report” and picked up other mentions since then for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the Golden Globe Awards when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted in 2015. “Girls5eva” was one of the most exciting shows of the year, with an impeccable ensemble and making laughing an Olympic sport. Unfortunately, being the only nom for the Peacock series, a win may be the longest of longshots, but crazier things have happened on Emmy night.

The HBO Max adaptation of the famous novel manifests Yockey’s great sensibilities that had trouble taking off with his previous series, such as “Awkward” and “Supernatural.” Of course, it helps that his episode “In Case of Emergency” is also nominated for directing, which creates an easy focus for Emmy voters to watch and get behind.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

ALL SUBMISSIONS & RANKINGS :

The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 pm est on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions