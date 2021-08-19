Emmy Predictions: Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) – Bo Burnham Challenges ‘Friends’ and ‘Hamilton’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each individual category, according to the awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

Link to film awards hub THE OSCARS HUB

(DRAFT>>>PRE-SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON)

2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

UPDATED: Aug 19, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Five-time nominee this year, Bo Burnham’s musical special was just what the doctor ordered at the last second of the eligibility window. Netflix has given it a big push, and it may find its way past other “unconventional” competitors in the category.

Spike Lee’s helming of the Broadway show debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2020, before dropping on HBO, receiving critical acclaim. Surely there are many Talking Heads fans within the ranks of the TV Academy that will give this one love.

Our six favorite New York friends came together and provided an astounding retrospective on its 10 glorious seasons. With shocking reveals behind the scenes, it also brought the long-snubbed Courteney Cox her first Emmy nomination as an executive producer, never receiving a mention in its run. It’s time for Monica to get some love (along with the other castmates)

The filming of the Broadway musical was bestowed upon Disney Plus subscribers in the middle of the summer, bringing the invigorating music and ensemble to screens that couldn’t access the magic. As the only nominee here with multiple acting nominations, it has a clear advantage.

The stage version of the season three episode Hartsfield’s Landing” was popular with the fans of the beloved series that won multiple Emmys during its run. The special also won the DGA award for Thomas Schlamme, an added benefit, and could move it past some of the other reunions in the running.

The standup special was one of the first to drop in the middle of the pandemic, and while it offered plenty of laughs, it came on the heels of the George Floyd murder, hitting a sensitive chord within America.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

ALL SUBMISSIONS & RANKINGS :

Courtesy of HBO Max

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.