Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Julianne Nicholson’s Impressive Career Could Help Her Emerge Victorious

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 19, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: One of the most satisfying whodunit series of the last few years, you don’t feel the heartbreak of the HBO spectacle without the commitment and technical prowess of Julianne Nicholson. After years of memorable and snubbed turns in shows like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Masters of Sex,” the 50-year-old character actress could finally be on her way to her first Emmy as Lori Ross. With her co-nominated counterpart Jean Smart also submitting the finale episode “Sacrament,” it will be extremely troublesome if she wasn’t among the leading contenders for the prize, not with her devastating “My Ryan” line and the final scene in the kitchen. Her long career in this business is sure to help her with voters.

A double-acting nominee at the upcoming Emmy ceremony, Jean Smart’s role in Craig Zobel’s limited series bookended a stellar year that any actor of any age could only dream of executing. A tour-de-force in the crime-drama as Helen Fahey, the performance assists her near sure-fire goal in lead actress comedy for “Hacks.” Only speculation, but she submitted the finale episode, which could be suspected to help her nominated co-star Nicholson win because Smart had better moments in some of the earlier episodes. That’s how great we think Jean Smart is.

Was it Kathryn Hahn all along? She captured the cultural zeitgeist for her marvelous scene-stealing turn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness in Disney Plus’ masterful limited series. The timing and precision of the 48-year-old veteran have been beloved for over two decades, proven by a previous Emmy nom in 2017 in supporting actress comedy for “Transparent.” Now the Illinois native’s career is rising to new heights, and unsurprising submission of the “Breaking the Fourth Wall” episode, which includes the nominated tune, “It Was Agatha All Along,” will make her difficult to beat.

The always magnificent Renee Elise Goldsberry may have been one of the snubs for lead actress comedy for “Girls5eva.” However, they still rewarded her banner year with her vocal and acting masterclass as Angelica Schuyler in Thomas Kail’s film. One of the performances that won the Tony Award during its Broadway run could mirror the winning moment depending on how many dissenters are on the “Hamilton shouldn’t be at the Emmys” boat. Along with her Grammy win, she and her co-stars Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr can find themselves three-fourths of the way to EGOT status.

The sensitive and touching performance of Philippa Soo as Eliza Hamilton is a splendid interpretation in “Hamilton.” Interesting is at the Tony Awards, she was the only performer not to win because she was nominated in the lead category, and making the switcheroo for the Emmy side of things could have a huge payoff, especially with the end number, “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” packing the wallop it does by credit’s end. The Julliard graduate also marks a significant year for AAPI representation at the Emmys and could be a part of a historic night that’s long overdue.

One of the shocks of the category, her entry wasn’t simply Ingram’s inclusion that astonished pundits; it was at the expense of her co-star and presumed frontrunner Marielle Heller as Alma Wheatley. As Jolene, Beth’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) rebellious best friend, Moses Ingram a perfect example of someone who provides the tools to her fellow actors to give a fully realized performance. Submitting the finale episode, “End Game,” has Jolene offering some of the more positive and less dour highpoints of hit adaptation. It’ll be far too arduous of a task for her to overcome her nominated counterparts, but it could bleed nicely into Oscar season with an upcoming role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

ALL SUBMISSIONS & RANKINGS :

