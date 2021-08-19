Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Paapa Essiedu Could Be an Emmy Night Shocker to Represent ‘I May Destroy You’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: As Kwame in HBO’s critically acclaimed series, Essiedu was bubbling for much of the awards season and managed a nom. Picking up a very helpful BAFTA TV nomination in leading actor, and was among the ensemble winner of the Film Independent Spirit Award for new scripted series, he may be able to pick up votes from the pocket of the TV Academy that isn’t on board with the “Hamilton” categorization.

Dual roles are always popular in any acting race, in any medium. Portraying Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Daveed Diggs won a Tony Award for his performance in the stage production of “Hamilton.” The filmed version has also brought additional accolades, such as a SAG nomination for male actor limited, which was critical since there are no supporting categories at the award show (please change SAG). Despite not being recognized for “The Good Lord Bird,” it helps a bit overall and could bring him his first Emmy statue and three-fourths the way to EGOT status.

Evan Peters in “Mare of Easttown” (HBO) Michele K. Short/HBO

After memorable performances in multiple seasons of “American Horror Story,” the 34-year-old finally nabbed an Emmy nomination. His role as Detective Colin Zabel in HBO’s hit series was the talk of social media, and his “final episode” was one of the most shocking of the entire run. As the category ended up devoid of all the assumed frontrunners like John Boyega and Bill Camp, Peters could be a surefire way to reward the show in a major way.

Scene-stealing comic reliefs are terrific nominations but aren’t consistently recognized. Groff’s turn as King George is remarkably hilarious and memorable, showcasing his perfect timing and commitment to any role he inhabits. The 36-year-old is a Broadway pillar and has New York productions begin to open again following the pandemic; this could be a beautiful way to reward one of their own.

Jumping back and forth between film and television during his young career, Thomas Brodie-Sangster has had many bright spots. He is among the leading frontrunners for limited series as chess player Benny Watts. His nomination might not have been as shocking if it was included with his co-star Bill Camp, who was egregiously snubbed after key mentions by Globes and SAG. However, despite the category turning on its head on nomination morning, his chances only increase if you believe a “Queen’s Gambit” sweep is coming, and that seems unlikely.

The only actor from the stage show who was not Tony-nominated and caught one from the Emmys, his inclusion as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton was probably the most jaw-dropping of the lot. Especially given that many assumed, rightfully, he would be nominated for supporting actor drama for “In Treatment,” which brings about a question is this what the nomination is? Considering his co-star Christopher Jackson, who was Tony-nominated, was left off, this nomination will likely just be an entryway into more roles in his career.

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category has changed many times over the years, but as it stands, Beau Bridges is the only actor ever to win this race more than once - "The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom" (1993) and "The Second Civil War" (1997).

For nominations: The late Brian Dennehy is the most nominated actor in this category with four nods, followed by Beau Bridges, John Gielgud, John Malkovich, Joe Mantegna and Michael K. Williams with three apiece.

