Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Diversity, ‘SNL’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Keep This Race Open

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2021 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 19, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Double nominated for his record-breaking stint on “Saturday Night Live” and the inaugural season of “Kenan,” his devotion and talent on the show are due for a moment on stage. It should be noted that Kenan Thompson won an Emmy in 2018 for penning the original song “Come Back, Barack,” but his comedic moments on the show the last few seasons have been unmatched. His submitted episode where the Emmy nominated Dave Chappelle hosted presents plenty of high points like his Uncle Ben sketch, which he shares with fellow nominee Maya Rudolph as Aunt Jemima.

A year that had included standout moments for “SNL’s” first Chinese-American cast member, one of which was his applauded Weekend Update segment when he spoke out against the surge in violence against Asian-Americans, Bowen Yang has had a career-defining season. He’s also the first featured player of a show on-air since 1975 ever to be nominated. He could continue his upward trajectory to an Emmy winner, especially after submitting the Carey Mulligan hosting episode. He portrays the hilarious iceberg from “Titanic,” which could easily be considered one of the funniest moments of the NBC sketch series in a decade.

Making history as the first openly non-binary actor to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, the actor who portrays Marcus Vaughan in HBO’s hit series has just one award listed on their IMDB page, and it’s this single nomination of their career. As trailblazers such as Mj Rodriguez and Carl Clemons-Hopkins represent proudly for the LGBTQ community this year, if the groundswell of support continues to surround the movement, Clemons could be a benefactor of that love. It also helps that multiple actors from “Saturday Night Live” and “Ted Lasso” are nominated, leading to vote-splitting and a surprising winner. They will be submitting “New Eyes” for final voting.

The formidable and dominating presence of “Ted Lasso,” Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent was the sure-fire actor many felt would be nominated from the comedy frontrunner. Choosing to submit the penultimate episode of “All Apologies” inaugural season was a wise move and could be a winning decision. His three nominated co-stars could siphon votes, but “Saturday Night Live” also has the same problem, making this anyone’s to lose.

If Jason Sudeikis is likely to be the “Prom King” of the Emmys, then his co-creator Brendan Hunt is undeniably the prince walking in with two noms for writing and his performance as Coach Beard. Previously nominated for co-writing the “Super Bowl Special” in 2015, he’s an outstanding balance to the show’s comedic beats, offering a different audience chuckle from his co-stars. Could he be a packaged deal with Sudeikis votes? He did submit “Two Aces,” which is the only place where the episode was among all the categories, not even as one of the six in comedy series. That could be a hindrance.

Who doesn’t love Nate the Great? Nick Mohammad’s nomination as the AFC Richmond former kit man-turned assistant coach was one of any acting nominees’ purest and heartwarming choices this year. As an Indo-Trinidadian, he is also one of the bright spots for diversity at this year’s ceremony and could garner much support among voters. However, with Goldstein and Hunt represented, his nom, along with Swift, seems to be more indicative of love for the series than wanting to reward him. Something to help him along the Emmy quest was his genius move of submitting “Make Rebecca Great Again,” nominated in various categories.

It may not be evident that 11-time Emmy nominee Paul Reiser is among the most nominated actors who have yet to win. Now surpassing names like Steve Carell and Hugh Laurie, Reiser’s first nomination outside his 90s hit sitcom, “Mad About You,” which he received for acting and producing. Now in the final season of “The Kominsky Method,” and filling the void left by Alan Arkin, are voters aware of his overdue status? He could also benefit from the multiple actors nominated from the same series. For example, his submitted episode “you only give me your funny paper” is among the six for comedy series.

Jeremy Swift, the English character actor has popped up in television and film for decades, such as Spratt in “Downton Abbey” and as Badger in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018). The sprinkles of “Higgins” adds color and balance to those of frontrunners Sudeikis and Waddingham, and he might have more love than people suspect. Despite submitting “Biscuits,” one of the best episodes of the first season, he doesn’t have a showy enough moment to stand out. The nom is the reward.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

ALL SUBMISSIONS & RANKINGS :

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for "The Andy Griffith Show." John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.

"The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the most awarded series with five wins with "Frasier," "Modern Family" and "Night Court" next in line with four apiece.

For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for "Frasier." Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning with seven nods.

"M*A*S*H" garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with "Cheers" and "Modern Family" with 19.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.