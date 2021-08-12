Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Which Category Can Michaela Coel Win?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

UPDATED: Aug 12, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Coel is enjoying four Emmy noms this year for her hit HBO series — limited series, writing, directing and here, which could serve as the easiest way to reward her. She delivered true passion and vision to a story steeped in sensitivity, but with this being one of the most competitive races of the year, the next few weeks will prove crucial. If she campaigns (she didn’t in Phase 1), the visibility could just push her over the edge for the win.



Coming off 2020 with two Oscar nominations (for acting and songwriting), Erivo blazed into one of the most competitive Emmy races for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the Nat Geo anthology series. But with Jennifer Hudson’s performance in “Respect” landing during voting time, and grumblings that she has a spot that belonged to Thuso Mbedu (“The Underground Railroad”), her first Emmy nom could just stay a nom.



You can’t love “WandaVision” without acknowledging the sheer bravery and commitment of Olsen as the titular Wanda Maximoff. The Disney Plus series made a bonafide star out of the Marvel character and it leads the Emmy nomination tally for all limited series, picking up the second-most noms overall. If a sweep is in the cards — and it certainly looks good for co-stars Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn — there’s no reason to count her out of the discussions.

Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG all awarded Taylor-Joy as chessmaster Beth Harmon in the Netflix series. She didn’t take on too many of her fellow Emmy nominees in those races, so it is a bit of a different playing field now. Still, period pieces often do wonders for performers in this space, and the 1960s are a popular era for older TV Academy voters. That could help her keep her queen status.



The brilliant Winslet can’t stop delivering outstanding performances and winning awards for them. The HBO series, for which she’s also nominated as an executive producer, is one of her best performances across film and television, and that says a lot considering she’s won an Oscar and has a previous Emmy for “Mildred Pierce.” Social media was abuzz when the show was airing new episodes, and it’s hard to watch the finale and not want to check her name off. It’ll be close.



The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Aretha Franklin, played by Cynthia Erivo, performs at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. (Credit: National Geographic/Richard DuCree) Courtesy of National Geographic

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Helen Mirren has the most wins in this category with four – “Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness” (1995), “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999), “Elizabeth I” (2005) and “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2006). Patty Duke and Laura Linney each have the second most with three.

For nominations: Helen Mirren is the most nominated actress in this category with 10. Judy Davis and Jessica Lange are second with seven each.

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.