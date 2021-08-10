Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis Way Ahead of His Competitors for ‘Ted Lasso’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

UPDATED: Aug 10, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: How many ways can awards journalists write that Jason Sudeikis is going to win not just one, but multiple Emmys for Apple T V Plus’ feel-good sports comedy? He picked up all the winter awards, the show is a frontrunner in the comedy series race, and the second season is dropping episodes weekly during voting. While there may be some “Ted Lasso” fatigue, it seems unlikely to be enough to dent Sudeikis’ very strong chances here.



Anthony Anderson has quickly become one of America’s beloved TV dads. This is his seventh consecutive nomination for the ABC family sitcom, but he has three more noms as an executive producer, and with that total of 10, he is one of the most-celebrated Black actors in the Academy’s history. (He also holds the record for the most noms in this category for a Black performer.) This category has only seen two Black actors take this trophy home before, so it could be the time to add a third.



Final seasons pack a punch, and Michael Douglas’ swan song as the titular acting coach who finally gets a huge break in Chuck Lorre’s Netflix series certainly fits the bill. He previously picked up a trophy for “Behind the Candelabra” in 2013 but has yet to step on stage to accept a statue for this role, despite three consecutive noms. There was added interest in his on-screen reunion with Kathleen Turner. A wave of sentiment and a push to spread the Emmy wealth could benefit Douglas’ shot at this prize.



William H. Macy represents the lone Emmy love for the final season of a Showtime institution. This is his sixth overall nom for the role of absent patriarch Frank Gallagher on the dark comedy, though his first since 2018. Clearly, the final season aspect gave him a boost. His track record with the Academy goes back decades and he won two awards in 2003 for “Door to Door.” So, don’t count him out yet, as industry respect, which he has in droves, can go a long way.



A double-acting nominee for his inaugural season headlining an NBC primetime comedy and for his work on “Saturday Night Live” (where he is up in the supporting comedy actor race), Kenan Thompson is truly having his moment. He faces such stiff competition in this category, and “Kenan” is still new, so this nod may only serve to improve his chances in the other category. Still, it’s a nice milestone for an actor who has long been in this industry and is finally getting the recognition he has always deserved.



AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Four actors have won the most prizes in this category, with four in all of Emmy history - Michael J. Fox, Kelsey Grammer, Carroll O'Connor and Jim Parsons. Fox and O'Connor have won three consecutive years. Except for Fox, Grammer ("Frasier"), O'Connor ("All in the Family") and Parsons ("The Big Bang Theory") won for the same television series. Fox won three for "Family Ties" and the other for "Spin City." Four men have three times - Don Adams, John Lithgow, Tony Shalhoub and Dick Van Dyke.

For nominations: Ted Danson has the most nominations ever in this category with 14 (winning twice for "Cheers"). Alan Alda and Kelsey Grammer are next in line with 11, while Michael J. Fox, Carroll O'Connor and Tony Shalhoub have eight each.

John Goodman, Matt LeBlanc and Hal Linden have the most nominations without ever winning for lead actor in a comedy series. Goodman ("Roseanne") and Linden ("Barney Miller") were all nominated for the same series. LeBlanc's nods are split between "Friends" (3) and "Episodes" (4).

"Cheers" and "M*A*S*H" are the leading series with nominations in this category, with 11 with "Frasier" and "The Odd Couple" (1970-1975) nabbing 10. NBC has won this category the most for any network with 26, while CBS and ABC have 19 and 11 wins. Amazon Prime Video is the first and only streaming platform to win this category for Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent") in two consecutive years.

