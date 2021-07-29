Emmy Predictions: Documentary Special – #FreeBritney Movement Likely to Boost Emmy Visibility for FX Special

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
UPDATED: July 29, 2021
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: With the #FreeBritney movement in the headlines as Britney Spears, the iconic pop singer, seeks freedom from her controversial conservatorship, it’s likely to have a positive effect on the FX documentary special and could be the big winner for the TV Academy in September. Its competition is the magnificent “Boys State” from Apple TV Plus, which made the Oscars shortlist last year but failed to make the nominated slate for documentary feature. The nostalgia for the music of the Bee Gees and Tina Turner is also likely to help them with votes but not sure it will be enough.
The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 pm est on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.