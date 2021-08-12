Emmy Predictions: Directing for a Drama Series – Can ‘The Crown’ Split Directing and Writing Categories for Separate Episodes?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 12, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Well-respected in the industry and steering the “Fairytale” episode, which presumed frontrunner Emma Corrin submitted for phase two, Benjamin Caron is one of the top contenders for the award. He was double nominated last year for drama series and directing the “Aberfan” episode but lost out to “Succession” and its “Hunting” director Andrij Parekh. With HBO out of the way, could this be his year? Also, he could split votes with fellow nominee Jessica Hobbs after receiving her second consecutive nomination, explaining their loss last year.

New Zealand director Jessica Hobbs picks up her second consecutive nomination for “War,” also nominated for writing. While this could be a significant advantage for her phase two-run, the director drama and writing drama winner hadn’t matched since 2017 when “The Handmaid’s Tale” won both categories for the episode “Offred.” Even “Succession” won for two separate episodes when both were nominated. A split could be in the cards, or she could be part of a winning sweep for Netflix’s monarch series. It also doesn’t help that despite being eligible, she missed a DGA nom.

A blockbuster filmmaker, and an outstanding series writer and director, Jon Favreau’s hand on a chapter of the “Star Wars” saga is undeniably vibrant. Double nominated at the Emmys this year for directing “The Marshal” and penning “The Rescue,” his two previous noms for drama series last year and nonfiction series in 2005 for “Dinner for Five,” creates an overdue narrative that’s worth consideration. Does the question remain if the TV Academy can be this cool and check off multiple genre series in the major categories when they haven’t in the past? Believe it or not, “WandaVision” may be something that siphons votes, despite not being recognized in this category. Voters may feel one sci-fi show is all they can muster.

Steven Canals, the television director is recognized for helming the series finale episode and could come along with a down-the-line vote for the FX series. Canals is a double nominee this year for co-writing the episode and was among the first set of producers nominated for the show’s first season. If he does manage a win, which could prove to be difficult with “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” dominating, he would be the first Black directing winner of this category since Paris Barclay for “NYPD Blue” in 1999. However, he’s only the first Black nominee since Carl Franklin for “House of Cards” in 2014.

Filmmaker and television director Liz Garbus is not only respected but has support from every corner of the Hollywood industry. Helming “The Wilderness” episode of the Hulu drama series, this marks her seventh Emmy nomination, winning twice – for nonfiction special in 2007 for “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib” and documentary or nonfiction special in 2016 for “What Happened, Miss Simone?” In addition, she even has two Oscar nominations for best documentary feature. While the series will face an uphill battle for major recognition, the last woman to win this category was Reed Morano for the first season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Perhaps that good luck can spill over for Garbus’ run.

Julie Anne Robinson is one of three women nominated in this category, the second consecutive year in a row that three were recognized, and signals much progress in the industry. However, with “The Crown” dominating nominations and “Bridgerton” only really contending for lead actor drama, it’s doesn’t seem likely that Robinson will be able to muster a winning moment above her fellow nominees, despite a DGA nom for the same episode.

The viewing platform for Emmy nominees opens on Aug. 13, with final-round voting, beginning on Aug. 19 at 9:00 am PT until Aug. 30 at 10:00 pm PT.

Check out the full rankings of the category’s nominees in the chart below.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, is given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards recognize excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements) and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

The 73rd Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 pm est on CBS and on-demand on sister streamer Paramount Plus.



