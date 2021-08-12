Emmy Predictions: Directing for a Comedy Series – Too Much ‘Ted Lasso’ to Go Around?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

UPDATED: Aug 12, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Actor and director Zach Braff is a beloved staple in Hollywood and has shown to be reliable in creating exciting and funny television. He sets the tone of Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” first episode, “Biscuits,” with a foundation built upon the entire series. He was also nominated by the Directors Guild of America for his efforts, marking his second overall Emmy nomination. His first came for his famous John Dorian in the classic sitcom “Scrubs” in 2005.

Delaney was once named one of the 30 most powerful women in television, and it shows by her nomination for helming the season finale closer, “The Hope that Kills You.” Interestingly, the three noms in directing comedy series represent the first season’s beginning, middle, and end. The question will be, which part does the TV Academy like more? Going by Emmy history in this category, it typically favors the pilot for winners (i.e., “Ugly Betty,” “Glee” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The threat of splitting the votes with her fellow “Ted Lasso” directors is very real.

The fabulous Fogel has been a star on the rise the past few years. From garnering recognition in film for “Booksmart,” which she received a BAFTA nom to her stellar and DGA Award-winning direction on “In Case of Emergency,” the kickoff episode of the first season, she’s a force to be reckoned with. While the HBO Max series may have slightly underperformed in nominations, other shows have managed a win in this category without their show winning the top comedy series race.

First-time nominee Lowney helms one of the best episodes of the first season, “Make Rebecca Great Again,” featuring a perfect blend of comic beats and dramatic heft. With his time in television rooted in the U.K., proven by two BAFTA TV wins to his credit, he might be able to find traction with the British voting bloc of the Emmys. His DGA snub hurts a bit, though, and of his three co-nominated directors, we suspect they’ll reward either the beginning or the end of the season.

According to his IMDB page, a television director who has maneuvered amazingly through the industry, this is just his second award nomination. His other came in 2004 from the Directors Guild of America for “8 Simple Rules…for Dating My Teenage Daughter.” Somewhat strangely, his nomination for “Mom” is not the series finale of the sitcom, which is usually low-hanging fruit for members. Recognized for “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak,” he’s just one of two noms for the CBS show, along with lead actress comedy for Allison Janney. No matter what, the citation might be enough for the moment.

This year, Lucia Aniello mustered two noms for herself to write and direct the pilot episode “There Is No Line.” It’s been three years since the last woman won this category in 2018 (Amy Sherman-Palladino for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), but she’ll be fighting off votes going to MJ Delaney for “Ted Lasso.” However, with “Hacks” taking off the way it did, we don’t suspect this will be her last rodeo with the Television Academy.

The casual Emmy watcher might have been surprised when they read Burrows’ nomination for the pilot episode of the sitcom “B Positive,” especially given it only nabbed one other mention for sound mixing. Add in that Burrows has won an astounding 11 Emmys in his career, most recently for variety special (live) in 2020 for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times.’ The legendary director and producer have picked up wins for “Frasier,” “Will & Grace,” “Cheers” and “Taxi.” His reputation might have helped significantly with this nom, but considering the competition that’s alongside him, it’ll be just another tally nom to add to his stunning accolades

