Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022): Eligibility, Nomination and Voting Schedule

All awards and nominations lead to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. As the industry’s leader in awards analysis, predictions and the entertainment business, you can find the key upcoming dates for this year’s awards season.

All critical dates are in bold. Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8, 2021, with voting set to take place from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1. The 94th Academy Awards (The Oscars) are scheduled to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 from the Dolby Theatre.

Check out the key dates below and bookmark the page.

September

11: Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony 1 (winners)

12: MTV Video Music Awards (winners)

12: Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony 2 (winners)

12: Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony 3 (winners)

19: Primetime Emmy Awards (winners)

26: Tony Awards (nominations)

30: End of product eligibility period for Grammy Awards

October

4: Critics Choice Awards – TV category submissions open

8: Film Independent submission deadline for awards (members only)

15: Oscars deadline submission for animation short, documentary short subject and live action short film

21: Gotham Awards nominations

22: Grammy Awards – first round voting begins

November

1: Oscars deadline submission for deadline for animated feature, documentary feature, international feature, original score, original song

5: Grammy Awards – first round voting ends

11: AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards

15: Oscars deadline submission for deadline for general entry categories

15: Critics Choice Awards – TV category submissions closed

15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations

17: Critics Choice Nomination Committees begin deliberations

21: American Music Awards

23: 64th Annual Grammy Awards nominees announced

29: Gotham Awards ceremony

29: Critics Choice Awards ballots go out to film branch members

30: National Board of Review awards announcement

30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

December

1: Critics Choice Awards – TV nominations announced

3: New York Film Critics Circle awards announcement

3: Critics Choice Awards nomination ballots for film branch due at midnight pst

6: Critics Choice Awards – Film nominations announced

6: 64th Grammy Awards final voting begins

10: Producers Guild of America Documentary Film nominations

10: BAFTA Awards round one voting begins

21: Oscars shortlist announcement

21: Annie Awards nominations

31: Oscars eligibility period ends

January

3: BAFTA Awards round one voting ends.

5: Final Grammy Awards voting ends

6: Final Critics Choice ballots emailed to all members

7: Final Critics Choice ballots deadline to be returned at 9 pm pst.

9: 27th annual Critics Choice Awards presented live on The CW

11: National Board of Review awards gala

12: Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nominations announced

13: Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA) nominations announced – TV (children’s, shortform and sports)

13: Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA) nominations – TV

15: Academy Governors Awards

17: Visual Effects Society Awards (VES) nominations announced

21: Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA) nominations announced – TV and commercial

24: Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG) nominations announced

25: Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations announced

26: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations announced – Documentary

27: 94th Oscar nominations voting begins at 9:00 am pst

27: Producers Guild of America Awards nominations – Film, TV (specials and streamed)

27: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations announced – Feature films

27: Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced – Film

31: 64th Annual Grammy Awards on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus at 8-11:30 p.m. est / 5-8:30 p.m. pst

February

1: Oscar nomination voting ends at 5:00 pm pst

3: BAFTA Film Awards nominations announcement

5: International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards

8: 94th Oscars nominations announcement

26: Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards

26: Annie Awards

26: American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddie) Awards

27: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

March

5: 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards air on IFC at 5:00 pm pst

5: Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards

7: Oscar nominees luncheon

8: Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards

12: Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards

13: BAFTA Film Awards ceremony

17: Final Oscars voting begins at 9:00 pst

19: Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards

20: Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards

22: Final Oscar voting ends at 5:00 pm st

27: 94th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB

Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE

Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.