Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” a comic-book origin story about Batman’s biggest foe, scored a leading 11 Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Phillips and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s ode to Los Angeles “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ war drama “1917” followed close behind with 10 nods a piece. Those films, along with “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” will compete for best picture.

Female filmmakers were entirely shut out of the best director race. Along with Phillips, the nominees include Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Mendes for “1917,” Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

In the running for best actor are Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Adam Driver for “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker,” and Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes.”

The best actress category includes Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women,” Charlize Theron for “Bombshell,” and Renee Zellweger for “Judy.”

Phoenix and Zellweger are the two favorites for the top acting prizes.

Which nominee will take home the coveted best picture award? As of Sunday, the two frontrunners, per Variety’s Marc Malkin, were Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which took home the DGA and PGA award – often an indicator of the Oscars’ best picture winner – and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” one of the season’s most popular titles. But that doesn’t mean others, such as Taiki Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” or Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Hollywood” don’t have a chance. The Academy Awards have featured some major upsets in years past. 

In the supporting actor category, Tom Hanks is nominated for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins for “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino for “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci for “The Irishman,” and Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Up for best supporting actress are Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

Read our final list of predictions for the Oscars.

The Academy Awards will air live Feb. 9 on ABC. Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Oscars.

Here is the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture:

“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Animated Feature:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois
“I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin
“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos
“Missing Link,” Chris Butler
“Toy Story 4,”  Josh Cooley

Animated Short:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva
“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry
“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan
“Memorable,” Bruno Collet
“Sister,” Siqi Song

Adapted Screenplay:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
“Parasite,” Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
“Joker,” Lawrence Sher
“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
“1917,” Roger Deakins
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best Documentary Feature:

“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad
“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa
“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger
“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas
“St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur
“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat
“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry
“Saria,” Bryan Buckley
“A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Best International Feature Film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly
“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar
“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker
“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
“Joker,” Jeff Groth
“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing:

“Ad Astra”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production Design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Original Score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
“1917,” Thomas Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Makeup and Hair:

“Bombshell”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”

Costume Design:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo
“Joker,” Mark Bridges
“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects:

“Avengers Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“1917”
“The Lion King”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously listed Nicholas Britell as a nominee in best score for “The King.” 

More Film

  • Jeff Bezos

    Oscars: Chris Rock Pokes Fun at Amazon's Jeff Bezos 

    Despite not having an official host, the 92nd Oscars still featured a mini-monologue from previous hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin. Following the show’s opening music number from Janelle Monae, Rock and Martin, after some self-deprecating, had some fun at the expense of some of the night’s attendees, including Martin Scorsese and Mahershala Ali. “I [...]

  • Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Slams GOP, Trump Impeachment Trial at the Oscars

    Brad Pitt continued his awards season (and acceptance speech) domination on Sunday night, winning the supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his speech, he also got political, calling out the Trump impeachment trial for blocking the testimony of former national security [...]

  • An Oscar statue is displayed during

    Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

    The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here. The 92nd Academy Awards could potentially be a historic night, depending on how key races pan out. If “Parasite” wins best picture, it would be the first foreign-language film to do so. Its win in the international feature film or director (for Bong Joon Ho) categories would [...]

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman's Oscars Gown Features the Names of Snubbed Female Directors

    Natalie Portman made a statement on the Oscars red carpet, with her Dior cape embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year — and weren’t nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards. Names on the cape included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day [...]

  • Deandre Arnold Matthew A. Cherry

    Student Who Was Told to Cut His Dreadlocks Arrives at Oscars

    Deandre Arnold, the high school student who was suspended for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, arrived at the 92nd Oscars as “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry’s guest. Cherry and Gabrielle Union, who produced the Oscar-nominated animated short “Hair Love,” along with beauty brand Dove, invited Arnold and his mother, Sandy, to the Oscars after his [...]

  • Rian Johnson arrives at the Oscars,

    Rian Johnson Reveals 'Knives Out' Sequel Details on Oscars Red Carpet

    Rian Johnson has provided new details for the recently announced sequel to “Knives Out” on the Oscars red carpet, stating that the next case that Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth will be tasked with will introduce a brand new set of characters played by a different ensemble than the first movie. “It’s going to be Daniel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad