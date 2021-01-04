Awards Circuit Winners Chart: All Categories Leading to the Oscars

Following the Oscars race is a science, and while your gut-check can be your most valuable resource, data always support claims and provide an idea of where the season is headed. The Awards Circuit Winners Chart is where Variety keeps track of all the films and performances on the road to the Academy Awards. See which actors, artisans and films have won the most awards, and perhaps we can find an indication of a surprise or two.

Each prize is divided into three categories: majors (televised shows), guilds (representing industry branches) and critics (regional citations by journalists).

Click through the chart down below with the various categories, both conventional and “unconventional” alike. After an award is announced, the chart will be updated with the latest winners and each category’s leaders.

UPDATED: Jan. 4, 2021

Variety’s Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year’s contenders in all categories. Variety’s Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and displayed next to the revision date.

