VARIETY CUSTOMER SERVICE

What’s New at Variety?

Variety has expanded our available products to include new and exciting features to improve your experience across our platforms! We have extended our product base for dynamic and engaging new content allowing for flexibility to meet your specific needs.

Explore and subscribe to our products below:

Print delivery of current Variety Magazines for 12 months (Annual)

The most authoritative and trusted source of entertainment business news, recognized and respected throughout the world.

Digital Edition access to the magazine

Access to magazine Special Editions

Contact us You can reach customer service by email variety@omeda.com or call toll free 800-552-3632 (U.S.) or 847-513-6136 (International) .

or call toll free or . Please visit our Corporate Subscriptions page for more information about group subscriptions.

page for more information about group subscriptions. For our Editorial department, please contact news@variety.com .

For more information visit our About Us page.

page. For other questions, see our Variety Magazine FAQ.

Print delivery of Current Variety Magazines for 12 Months (Annual)

The most authoritative and trusted source of entertainment business news, recognized and respected throughout the world.

Contact us You can reach customer service by email variety@omeda.com or call toll free 800-552-3632 (U.S.) or 847-513-6136 (International) .

or call toll free or . Please visit our Corporate Subscriptions page for more information about group subscriptions.

page for more information about group subscriptions. For our Editorial department, please contact news@variety.com .

For more information visit our About Us page.

page. For other questions, see our Variety Magazine FAQ.

Unlimited access to Variety Magazine in a digital edition format

Includes current 12 consecutive months of Variety Magazine

Access to magazine Special Editions

Contact us You can reach customer service by email variety@omeda.com or call toll free 800-552-3632 (U.S.) or 847-513-6136 (International) .

or call toll free or . Please visit our Corporate Subscriptions page for more information about group subscriptions.

page for more information about group subscriptions. For our Editorial department, please contact news@variety.com .

For more information visit our About Us page.

page. For other questions, see our Variety Magazine FAQ.

Unlimited Access to VIP+ content

Includes weekly newsletters, daily commentary, exclusive videos from Variety Events

Goes beyond entertainment news to explore trends, issues, and data relevant to professionals working in and around the media business in the age of disruption.

Includes monthly Special Reports

A new deep-dive special report every month on a subject of importance to the media business

Contact us You can reach customer service by email customerservicevip@variety.com or call toll free 888-222-0276 (U.S.) or 332-219-2192 (International) .

or call toll free or . Please visit our Corporate Subscriptions page for more information about group subscriptions.

page for more information about group subscriptions. Please contact VIP@pmc.com to get in touch with our Advertising or Editorial departments.

to get in touch with our Advertising or Editorial departments. For other questions, see our VIP+ FAQ.

Unlimited access to VIP+ content

Includes weekly newsletters, daily commentary, exclusive videos from Variety Events

Goes beyond entertainment news to explore trends, issues, and data relevant to professionals working in and around the media business in the age of disruption.

Contact us You can reach customer service by email customerservicevip@variety.com or call toll free 888-222-0276 (U.S.) or 332-219-2192 (International) .

or call toll free or . Please visit our Corporate Subscriptions page for more information about group subscriptions.

page for more information about group subscriptions. Please contact VIP@pmc.com to get in touch with our Advertising or Editorial departments.

to get in touch with our Advertising or Editorial departments. For other questions, see our VIP+ FAQ.

Access to over 115 years of Variety Magazine in a digital edition format

The Variety Archives contain almost every issue Variety has ever published — that’s every page, including articles and ads, front pages, and back covers.

Includes content beyond the previous 12 consecutive months