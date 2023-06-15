Variety Archives FAQ

Where can I find Variety products and customer service contact details?

For a preview of our product line and customer service contact details, please visit our Customer Service page.

How do I log-in to Variety Archives?

If you are a paid individual subscriber to Variety Archives, you have full access to over 115 years of Variety Magazine digitally. Please click on the top right-hand button “LOG IN”. You will be prompted to enter your email address and password. After you click on the red Log In button, you will be granted access to Variety Archives.

I have forgotten my password for Variety Archives.

For your convenience, Variety Archives has an auto recovery option for individuals. To reset your password, please click on the top right-hand button “LOG IN”. You can reset your password by clicking “Forgot Password?” Check your email (including spam and promotional folders) for a reset email and follow the steps provided.

If you are unsure which email address you used to register, please contact Customer Service by email at customerservicevip@variety.com or phone at 888-222-0276 (U.S. and Canada) 332-219-2192 (International).

I know my email and password for Variety Archives, but when I try to log-in, I get an error message. How can I fix this?

If you are experiencing trouble logging into an individual subscription to VIP+ or Variety Archives, make sure you are typing your email and password correctly.

If you continue to experience trouble logging in, please contact Customer Service by email at customerservicevip@variety.com or phone at 888-222-0276 (U.S. and Canada) 332-219-2192 (International).

How do I search the Variety Archives?

Our search engine uses optical character recognition to find keywords in headlines, articles, advertisements, and cutlines. However, if the page is in poor condition, the search engine may not recognize certain words or phrases. We are always looking for better-quality copies to replace those that are damaged.

Are the special editions, “For Your Consideration,” or Festival Issues part of the Variety Archives?

Those are not currently part of the archives.

Some of the Archive issues are hard to read; can the quality be improved?

Variety kept back issues in bound volumes, but in the scanning process we realized some issues were missing or were too damaged to be useful, and therefore they have either been omitted or are included as-is.

How do I contact Variety Archives Editorial and Advertising?

Please contact our Editorial department at VarietyFeedback@Variety.com

Who do I contact if I’m interested in corporate subscriptions for Variety Archives?

For corporate subscription rates, please contact VarietyFeedback@Variety.com

If I have an institutional or corporate subscription to Variety Archives and I have problems with access, who can I contact?

First, contact the administrator of your institution. Administrators should reach out to their PMC representative to get assistance with your access.