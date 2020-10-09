Susan Sarandon Among Eight Cast in HBO Max Drama Pilot ‘Red Bird Lane’

HBO Max has set the cast for the drama pilot “Red Bird Lane,” with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon set to star.

Along with Sarandon, Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiona Dourif, Dizzie Harris, and Tara Lynne Barr will also star.

The show is described as a psychological thriller about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house — all for different reasons — and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Sarandon will play the hostess of the house, Catherine. She is brilliant, beautiful, magnetic, and a murderer.

Sarandon is a five-time Oscar nominee, having won the award for best actress for “Dead Man Walking.” She has also been nominated for nine Golden Globes as well as six Emmys. Her other film roles include “Thelma & Louise,” “Bull Durham,” and “The Client.” On the TV side, she recently starred in the critically-acclaimed FX series “Feud.” Beyond that, she has appeared on shows like “Ray Donovan,” “Rick & Morty,” “Friends,” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”

She is repped by UTA.

Barr is best known for her starring role on the Hulu series “Casual.” She also recently starred in the AMC series “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” On the film side, she has appeared in “God Bless America” and “The Darkness,” while her other TV roles include “Aquarius” and “Misfits & Monsters.”

She is repped by ICM, Authentic Talent & Management, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, Thompson.

Clemons will appear in the role of Jane. She had her breakout role in the film “Dope,” and has since gone on to appear in films like “Antebellum,” “Flatliners,” and “Sweetheart.” On the TV side, she is known for her work on Fox’s live staging of “Rent” as well as “Transparent,” “Extant,” and “New Girl.”

She is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Goreshter will play Isabelle. She is best known for her role as Svetlana on the hit Showtime series “Shameless.” She also recently starred in the Audience Network series “Condor.” Her film roles include “Happy Anniversary,” “Clara’s Ghost,” and “Trouble.”

She is repped by Hyperion Talent Agency and Stride Management.

Huston will play Hugh. He is a well-known character actor, whose roles include shows like “Succession,” “Yellowstone,” and “American Horror Story.” He has also starred in films such as “Wonder Woman,” “Wrath of the Titans,” “Stan & Ollie,” “The Aviator,” and “The Constant Gardner.”

He is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan.

Santos will play Kesha. She is perhaps best known to audiences for her recent work on “American Horror Story.” She also stars in the films “Good Joe Bell,” “Night Teeth,” and “Swing.”

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits.

Dourif will play Mikki. She recently starred in the Christopher Nolan film “Tenet” and had a recurring role in the Amazon series “Utopia.” Her other TV roles include shows like “The Blacklist,” “The Purge,” “Shameless,” and “Manhattan.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Harris will play the role of Sam. She is also a “Shameless” alum, with her other TV roles being on the shows “Lucifer” and “Runaways.”

She is repped by Entertainment Lab and attorney Kendall Mintner.

“Red Bird Lane” is written and executive produced by Sara Gran. David Slade will direct and executive produce. John Wells and Erin Jontow will executive produce for John Wells Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce.