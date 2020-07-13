‘Sexy Beast’ Series Adaptation Scrapped at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

The planned series adaptation of the film “Sexy Beast” is not moving forward at Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The show was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order at the cabler last year. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the move to scrap the series came amid budget cuts in the wake of the Viacom-CBS merger. “Sexy Beast” was still in the process of finishing scripts at that time, making it an easier cut. The show hails from Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. There are plans to shop the series to other outlets.

Reps for Paramount Network did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Reps for Paramount Television Studios declined to comment.

Based on the 2000 film of the same name, the series was to tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s.

News of the “Sexy Beast” series’ demise comes on the same day it was officially announced that the Paramount Network comedy series “Emily in Paris” will debut exclusively on Netflix rather than the cable network.

The network’s only current scripted original is “Yellowstone,” which debuted its third season back in June with a fourth already ordered. Earlier this year, Paramount Network aired the Afghanistan war dramedy “68 Whiskey,” which is still awaiting word on a second season. The network is also expected to air the Michael Chiklis-led drama “Coyote” this year, though no premiere date has been set at the time of this publishing.

Other scripted shows currently set up at Paramount Network include “Mayor of Kingstown” from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan and “Paradise Lost” starring Josh Hartnett.