Mariah Carey Sings ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ to Kick Off Netflix’s NFL Christmas Games

She’s defrosted and ready to take the field. This year marked the inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix, and Mariah Carey was there to kick off the games with a prerecorded performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Watch her performance here.

Carey’s performance aired ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at 1 p.m. ET, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. The “elusive chanteuse” wasn’t the only pop icon performing on Netflix that day either: as previously announced, Beyoncé performed in her hometown of Houston during the Ravens-Texans halftime show.

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes were 14-1 heading into their Christmas Day clash, a decidedly stronger showing than the Steelers’ 10-4 record. The reigning, two-time Super Bowl champions beat Russell Wilson and the Steelers 29-10 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs earned a bye week heading into the NFL playoffs, where they will attempt to become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row.

On Dec. 9, Carey’s perennial Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas is You” entered its 15th cumulative week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to reclaiming the top spot spot on Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart. Carey’s performance at NFL Christmas Gameday comes in the wake of her “Christmas Time” holiday tour, which came to a close with a snow-capped performance in Brooklyn earlier this week.