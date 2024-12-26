M.T. Vasudevan Nair, celebrated Indian screenwriter, director and novelist, died on Dec. 25 at a hospital in Kozhikode after being admitted for breathing difficulties. He was 91.

His contributions to Malayalam-language cinema and literature redefined storytelling in the southern Indian state of Kerala where he was born. Nair’s early exposure to traditional folktales and the lush landscapes of his homeland would later inform his distinct narrative style. His cinematic career began in the early 1960s, and he quickly emerged as a master of the screenplay, becoming synonymous with an emerging new wave movement in Malayalam cinema.

Nair’s debut as a screenwriter, “Murappennu” (1965), directed by A. Vincent, set the tone for a career defined by emotionally resonant, character-driven stories. Over the decades, he penned screenplays for over 60 films, including iconic works such as “Nirmalyam” (1973), which won India’s National Film Award for Best Feature Film and marked his directorial debut. His adaptation of the epic tale in “Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha” (1989) earned him a National Award for Best Screenplay, showcasing his ability to reinterpret folklore with a modern sensibility.

His collaborations with directors like Hariharan, Padmarajan, and Adoor Gopalakrishnan elevated Malayalam cinema to new heights. Films like “Panchagni” (1986) and “Perumthachan” (1990) are lauded for their nuanced portrayal of human relationships and the socio-political landscape of Kerala. Nair’s work often explored themes of moral conflict, existential dilemmas, and the intricate dynamics of rural life, reflecting his deep understanding of his cultural milieu.

While his contributions to cinema earned him six National Film Awards and multiple Kerala State Film Awards, Nair’s literary achievements were no less significant. His first major novel, “Naalukettu” (1958), was a groundbreaking exploration of familial and generational conflict within the matrilineal system of Nair society. The novel established him as a leading voice in Malayalam literature and earned the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Over the years, Nair authored numerous novels, short stories, and essays, many of which have been translated into various languages. Works like “Kaalam” (1969), “Manju” (1964), and “Randamoozham” (1984) cemented his reputation as a literary craftsman. “Randamoozham,” a retelling of the Mahabharata through the perspective of Bhima, remains one of his most celebrated works.

Nair’s literary voice was marked by its clarity, economy of language, and evocative descriptions of the human condition. He received the Jnanpith Award in 1995, India’s highest literary honor, recognizing his contributions to literature.

In addition to his creative pursuits, Nair was an influential figure in Kerala’s cultural landscape. As an editor of leading literary magazines and a mentor to countless writers and filmmakers, he played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative traditions of his time.

Earlier this year, streaming platform ZEE5 Global launched “Manorathangal,” a nine-part Malayalam-language anthology series celebrating the legacy of Nair that brought together top South Indian talent.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted: “Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”