Variety Hires Veteran Video Producer Ethan Bellows as Director of Production

Variety is adding to its video team. The industry’s leading entertainment publication has hired Ethan Bellows, a veteran video producer with a strong background in digital storytelling, as the head of production.

Bellows, who spent a decade at Entertainment Weekly as a senior producer, will be overseeing video coverage for Variety‘s live events as well as producing the magazine’s biggest video series such as Directors on Directors, which last year featured everyone from James Cameron to Ryan Coogler to Taylor Swift.

“Ethan’s addition to Variety‘s video team will only make us stronger,” said Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “This year, we have set new records in audience growth across all platforms, especially video. Millions of our followers are learning about our industry-defining coverage of the business of Hollywood through YouTube and TikTok.”

Variety‘s annual Actors on Actors series for the 2023 Emmys TV season, which launched in June, landed 35 million views on TikTok in two weeks. The conversations — which included a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion with Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”) nerding out over zombies with Steven Yeun (“Beef”) — have generated 10 million views on YouTube in two months.

“Variety is an institutional pillar and I’m thrilled to join the team,” Bellows said. “It’s a privilege to work alongside the incredible journalists, video producers, and the events and marking teams. I hope to expand the reach of our video content from summits, galas and studios by elevating quality and evolving a unique style and that is unmistakably Variety.”

Bellows will be based in Los Angeles, and he reports to Variety‘s executive producer Nick Stango.

“Ethan has been doing such incredible work throughout his career at EW,” Stango said. ” When thinking about people who could help not only grow, but revolutionize Variety’s video efforts — he was at the top of my list.”

Bellows started as a producer at Entertainment Weekly in 2014. In 2018, when he was promoted to senior producer, Bellows helped created EW web series and developed the magazine’s digital cover strategy, which was then rolled out to sister brands.