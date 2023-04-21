Nicholas Stango Promoted to Variety’s Executive Producer of Video

Nicholas Stango has been promoted to executive producer of video for Variety, a role where he’ll oversee all editorial video production for one of the biggest brands in entertainment news.

“Nick is a thoughtful, innovative leader who has created some of our most successful video franchises,” say Variety co-editors-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton. “Under his watch, we can’t wait for Variety to continue to grow as the No. 1 destination in the digital space for videos about the entertainment industry.”

Since Stango was promoted in February, Variety‘s video team has been on a winning streak. In the 24 hours following the start of the 2023 Oscars red carpet, Variety notched its highest-ever day of social traffic, racking up 122 million video views across platforms.

“It is humbling, and exciting, to have the opportunity to grow video efforts at a publication with the best journalists in entertainment. I look forward to bringing an unmistakably distinct tone, and style, to Variety Video in the days ahead,” says Stango.

Stango joined Variety in 2018 as a video producer and plays a key role in executing the magazine’s cover shoots with stars such as Jennifer Coolidge and Hugh Jackman. He also oversees Variety’s Actors on Actors, one of the most watched, buzziest awards season series featuring everyone from Brad Pitt to Viola Davis to Cate Blanchett.

Before coming to Variety, Stango helped launch the video team at Gawker Media. He has also produced video content for the Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed.