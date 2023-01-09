‘You’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Killer as Joe Goldberg Transforms From Predator to Prey

The official trailer for “You” Season 4 has been released by Netflix, revealing that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is not the only murderer with their sights set on London.

Posing as a literature professor named Jonathan Moore at a London university, Joe is surprised to find he enjoys teaching, despite being surrounded by egocentric socialites. But when members of London’s wealthy elite start dropping like flies, Joe discovers there may be another murderer in his midst.

The trailer also confirms the reprisal of Tati Gabrielle as love interest Marienne Bellamy in the new season, now sporting platinum blonde hair. In the final episode of Season 3, Marienne fled the country after discovering the truth about Joe’s heinous crimes.

“Did you break my heart, Marienne?” lead actor Penn Badgley says in an ominous voice-over during the trailer, followed by a first look at Gabrielle. “Heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path,” he continues.

In Joe’s case, heartbreak led to Europe. After faking his death, the final moments of Season 3 saw the criminal move to Paris in search of Marienne, initially leading viewers to believe the city of love would be the setting for the upcoming season.

“Joe’s back for a bloody good time,” the @younetflix account posted on Instagram April 1, hinting at the Season 4 filming location. “If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore.”

The psychological thriller series is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes and invites viewers into Joe’s grossly perturbed mind as a blue-collar worker by day and serial killer by night. Being a romanticist at heart, Joe frequently falls in love with women he meets, but to a point of violent, often deadly, obsession.

After Netflix posted a teaser, the streamer announced a highly anticipated two-part drop of Season 4: Part 1 will be released Feb. 9 and Part 2 debuts March 9.

Head writers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble penned the fourth season. Along with returning actors Badgley, Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage, new additions to the cast include Amy Leigh Hickman, Tilly Keeper, Ed Speleers, Sean Pertwee, Stephen Hagan, Adam James, Ben Wiggins, Allison Pargeter, Eve Austin, Dario Coates and Ozioma Whenu.

Watch the trailer below.