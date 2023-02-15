‘You’ Season 4, Part 2 Trailer Teases the Return of a Familiar Face

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for “You” Season 4, Part 1.

The story’s not over yet for America’s favorite serial killer in London. Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for the final episodes of “You” Season 4.

When viewers last left the clandestine criminal, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) had just unraveled the identity of a fellow London-based serial killer. Despite avowing to put his days of murder behind him, Joe finds himself at the center of yet another mystery when the members of his posh new friend group start turning up dead.

Four bodies have already dropped and there’s no sign of the death count slowing down anytime soon with author-turned-murderer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers) on the loose.

The new trailer picks up with a confrontation between Joe and Rhys, where the best-selling author reveals he views Joe as a kindred spirit: “I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to.”

At another point in the trailer, Joe outright refuses to assist Rhys, alleging he is “not some cold-blooded psycho.” But not even five seconds later, viewers get a glimpse of Joe digging yet another grave.

Series enthusiasts are also in for a shocking reveal with the return of Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn. Joe’s estranged wife saw a gruesome end in Season 3 after being injected with poison and framed with double homicide. Yet in the final moments of the new trailer, Joe stumbles upon Love reading Rhys’ novel, “A Good Man in a Cruel World,” while sitting in a glass cage similar to the one Joe used to hold victims hostage in early seasons.

Part 1 of “You” Season 4 dropped Feb. 9 and quickly climbed the ranks to No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV List during the Feb. 6-12 viewing window. The remaining five episodes from Part 2 will premiere on the streaming service March 9.

“You” was executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley. Badgley, John Scott, Shamim Sarif, Harry Jierjian and Rachel Leiterman directed separate episodes in the fourth season.

Check out the trailer below.