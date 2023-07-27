‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Trailer: Jon Hamm Crashes Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple Series

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back on-air in the first teaser for Season 3 of “The Morning Show.”

Apple TV+’s broadcast newsroom drama returns after a near two-year hiatus with new guest stars Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie. The 10-episode season premieres its first two episodes on Sept. 13, with subsequent episodes airing every Wednesday through Nov. 8.

In Season 3, Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) are joined at UBA executive Paul Marks (Hamm) and news anchor Christina Hunter (Beharie) as the future of the network remains at stake. Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Greta Lee and Karen Pittman all return this season to reprise their roles alongside Aniston and Witherspoon.

In previous seasons, audiences saw the #MeToo movement and a global pandemic cause unrest in the newsroom — and the new teaser reveals this season to be just as tumultuous, as fed-up coworkers shout to “let all the secrets come out,” “burn it all down” and that it’s time to “smash and shatter.”

“It’s a good, juicy one,” Aniston said in an interview with People in June. “Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, along with newcomer Charlotte Stout, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder and Lauren Levy Neustadter. Leder and Stout also serve as showrunners for this season. The series was renewed for a fourth season back in April ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Watch the teaser below.