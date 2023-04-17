‘The Idol’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Becomes a ‘Nasty, Bad Pop Girl’ as The Weeknd’s Wild HBO Series Sets June Debut

It’s time to gawk at the rise (and fall?) of a new megalomanic pop star.

HBO has announced that its original series “The Idol” will premiere on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m., with the network releasing another erotic teaser for the series. The new footage touts the series’ inclusion in the out of competition selection of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The trailer opens with the question of when the industry saw “the last truly-fucking-nasty, nasty pop-girl.” Cue Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.”

“The Idol” stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a fame-hungry young woman looking to take over the entertainment industry. When she meets Tedros, a powerful, sex-obsessed cult leader portrayed by Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye, Jocelyn’s career expands to new heights.

From buzz around the series’ star-studded cast to the Rolling Stone report that production on “The Idol” had “gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails,” the HBO series already has garnered quite a reputation for itself ahead of its premiere.

Tesfaye serves as a co-creator on the series alongside Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. Levinson took over directorial duties on the series after director Amy Seimetz exited the show in April 2022 “due to a change in creative directions.” Sources informed Rolling Stone that the series was taking a “disturbing” turn, creating a hectic working environment. HBO and Depp have both refuted.

Aside from Depp and Tesfaye, the cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

