‘The Continental’ Trailer: ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series Pits a Young Winston Against Mel Gibson’s Kingpin

Peacock has released the official trailer for “The Continental,” the latest addition to the “John Wick” franchise. The Mel Gibson-led miniseries is a prequel to the films starring Keanu Reeves, and centers around Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), who came to acquire The Continental, a notorious chain of hotels that Scott established as a neutral haven for housing assassins.

“The Continental” is an enthralling ode to New York in the 1970s, featuring Donna Summer songs, Studio 54-esque club scenes and lots and lots of guns against the backdrop of the city’s dark and dirty streets. The Lionsgate Television project first gained buzz back in 2017 and was originally planned to air on Starz.

Gibson plays ruthless kingpin Cormac alongside Woodell’s Winston Scott (previously played by Ian McShane). The three-part miniseries also stars Ayomide Adegun, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada and Nhung Kate.

“This sacred institution wields power beyond your imagination,” Gibson says to Woodell in the trailer.

“The “Continental” is developed and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, who also serve as writers on the show alongside Ken Kristensen. Executive producer Albert Hughes directed Part 1 and Part 3 of “The Continental,” while Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second part. Additional executive producers include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Lionsgate Television and Thunder Road Pictures produced the series.

Audiences can check into “The Continental” beginning Sept. 22 on Peacock. Part 2 premieres Sept. 29 and Part 3 drops Oct. 6.

Watch the trailer below.