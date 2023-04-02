‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury Fights Off Skrulls in Marvel’s Alien Espionage Series

Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer for its upcoming espionage series “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Also returning among the cast are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

“Secret Invasion” also introduces Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to sources, Ben-Adir is set to play a main villain in the show, which is set to bow June 21 on Disney+.

The new footage debuted April 2 during ESPN’s presentation of a “Sunday Night Baseball” game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers.

“This is a darker show,” Smulders teased at the Marvel Studios Comic-Con presentation last July. “It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human?”

Attendees at Comic-Con were treated to a brief teaser for the series, which showcased Nick Fury emerging from darkness in a heavily wooded area.

“Secret Invasion” marks the full-fledged return of Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the character last being prominently featured in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In that film, that version of Fury was revealed to be a shape-shifting Skrull; in a post-credits scene, the real Fury was revealed to be working covertly somewhere out in space.

The Disney+ series represents the third installment in Marvel’s Phase Five of entries, which kicked off with the feature “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in February. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ will follow in May. Other projects on the horizon include the Disney+ series “Echo” and Season 2 of “Loki,” as well as “The Marvels,” a sequel to “Captain Marvel.”

“Secret Invasion” is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who also serves as showrunner. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 21.

Watch the “Secret Invasion” trailer below.