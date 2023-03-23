Queen Charlotte Receives a Royal Wedding in ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its forthcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.”

The first full trailer of the upcoming season introduces viewers to a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who goes on a journey of self-discovery and love. After being paired in an arranged marriage to King George, a worried Charlotte opens the nearly three-minute clip wondering why she was chosen by the royal family to ascend the throne as the wife of England’s young leader.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this ‘Bridgerton’-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton,'” reads the show’s official logline, per Netflix.

Amarteifio is joined by Michelle Fairley (“Gangs of London”) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (“The Sandman”) as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury.

Sam Clemmett (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) rounds out the production as Young Brimsley alongside Freddie Dennis (“The Nevers”) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (“The Witcher”) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (“Nancy Drew”) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (“Casualty”) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (“Cucumber”) as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs (“Bridgerton”) as older Brimsley. Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who play Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, reprise their “Bridgerton” roles in this series.

Shonda Rhimes writes, executive produces and serves as showrunner. Betsy Beers executive produces alongside Tom Verica, who also helmed the series.

Watch the trailer below. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will premiere May 4 on Netflix.