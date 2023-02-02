‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: John B Reunites With His Dad and the Pogues Hunt for El Dorado Treasure

Calling all OBX fans – the wait for the next season of “Outer Banks” is (almost) over. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 3 of its hit series on Thursday morning.

“Outer Banks” sets the scene with “two tribes. One island” off the coast of North Carolina. The series follows the story of the wealthy and elite “Kooks” and the working class “Pogues.” The Season 2 ending left fans’ jaws on the floor with some characters, like John B’s father, revealed to be alive and others abandoned on a deserted island.

The 10-episode third season finds the kids on that island, now deemed “Poguelandia.” The location first appears to function as an idyllic home, as the new residents find themselves fishing, swimming and living care-free. But the plot thickens when the gang winds up in another race for treasure and running to escape from danger once again. Knowing the “Outer Banks” kids, that won’t stop a romance from taking shape.

One of the biggest teasers for the new season arrived in a first-look image that showed Kiara (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow). In the photo, the best friends appear to be back in OBX and are nearly holding hands. Since the start of the series, many viewers have been vocal on social media about wanting a romance between the two.

The “Outer Banks” cast includes Stokes, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant and Charles Halford. Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke executive produce the show’s third season.

“Outer Banks” Season 1 first premiered in April 2020, quickly finding a dedicated audience. The second season debuted in July 2021.

The long-anticipated third season of “Outer Banks” will premiere Feb. 23 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below.