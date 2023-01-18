Emmy-Nominated BET+ Comedy ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Unveils Trailer, Sets Premiere Date (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Ms. Pat Show” will return for its third season on BET+ on Feb. 23, and Variety is exclusively unveiling its trailer and key art. The Emmy-nominated series will depict Ms. Pat’s comedy career taking off as she tries to balance family and fame.

The “grown folks sitcom,” based on Ms. Pat’s real life story of going from an Atlanta teen mom and former convicted felon to a suburban Indiana mom, has illustrated the family’s ups and downs.

In Season 3, Ms. Pat is opening for one of her comedy heroes on a stand-up tour while still juggling her family life. According to the official announcement, as in its previous seasons, Season 3 will combine real-life issues using humor, leaving viewers wondering “Did she just say that?” and answering “Oh yes, they went there.”

Director Mary Lou Belli made history in 2022 with her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, the first time a BET show had received a major scripted series nomination. (BET’s Christian Vincent from “The Porter” also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography in Scripted Programming in 2022.)

Key art for “Ms. Pat,” Season 3. Courtesy of BET+

The show stars Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Theodore Barnes, Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann and Brittany Inge. Season 3 will features guest stars Marla Gibbs, Essence Atkins, Jaleel White, Lisa Vidal, Terrell Grice, Don “DC” Curry, Inayah Shahid, Michael Colyar and Syleena Johnson.

Season 3 is directed by Jordan E. Cooper, Emmy-nominee Belli, Kelly Park and Debbie Allen with producer Erin Smithey. Lee Daniels, Patricia Williams, Brian Grazer, Jordan E. Cooper, Deb Evans, Marc Velez, Pam Williams and Jon Radler executively produced the show with co-executive producer Natalie Berkus.

“The Ms. Pat Show” streams on BET+, a joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and BET and a subsidiary of Paramount Global. BET+ is a streaming service for predominantly Black audiences with shows including “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “All the Queen’s Men” and “The Impact Atlanta.”