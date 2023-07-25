‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Charlie and Nick Taking Their Love Story to Paris

Netflix has released the first trailer for “Heartstopper” Season 2, which gives a look at the students setting off for France. The queer romantic comedy series is set to return on Aug. 3.

Starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, the second season will follow the young couple as they navigate their relationship, prepare for prom and head abroad with their classmates.

In an intimate scene from the trailer, Spring reassures Nelson that he’s okay with his partner taking his time with his coming-out process: “I want you to come out when and how you want to come out.”

“Heartstopper” skyrocketed in popularity after its April 2022 series premiere, reaching Netflix’s top ten list in 54 countries. The streamer was quick to renew the series for second and third seasons.

Since the release of its first season, “Heartstopper” has garnered praises, including an array of awards celebrating the series’ LGBTQ representation such as GLAAD Media Awards, Queerties and Dorian TV Awards. The show also won five Children’s and Family Emmy Awards at the group’s inaugural ceremony, with Connor taking home the trophy for lead performance in a preschool, children’s or young teen program, Olivia Colman winning for guest performance, original graphic novel writer Oseman winning for writing for a young teen program, Daniel Edwards winning for casting for a live-action program and the series winning young teen series.

“Heartstopper” is written, created and executive produced by Oseman. Euros Lyn, Patrick Walkers, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman all serve as executive producers. The series comes from See-Saw Films.

Watch the trailer below.