‘Beef’ Trailer Unveils Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s Road Rage Rumble Netflix-A24 Series

Got “beef” with the driver who cut you off while you were backing out? Be warned — things could spiral.

Netflix released the trailer for its highly anticipated dark comedy series “Beef,” which stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Along with the first look footage, the streamer also unveiled a debut date of April 6. The show will comprise of 10 episodes with a runtime of roughly 30 minutes each.

The series follows the aftermath after two strangers get into a road rage incident and cause a big reaction. Failing contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) butts heads with picture-perfect entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong) following the entanglement. As their feud continues, it begins to impact their own lives and relationships.

“I have a very full life I’d like to get back to,” Lau says in the trailer. “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.”

The series stars Yeun and Wong and features Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino and Rek Lee.

Lee Sung Jin (“Undone,” “Dave,” “Tuca & Bertie”) created and executive produced “Beef,” along with executive producers Yeun, Wong and Jake Schreier. Matthew Medlin serves as producer. The series comes from A24.

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them,” said Lee in a statement when the series was first unveiled. “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Watch the trailer for “Beef” below.