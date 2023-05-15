Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina Are Deathly Obsessed With Murder in Peacock’s ‘Based on a True Story’ Trailer

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina are obsessed with all things murder in the first official trailer for Peacock’s original series “Based On A True Story.”

“Based On A True Story” spoofs the culture’s fascination with true crime, spinning a dark comedic thriller about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber as they capitalize on murders in their area.

Peacock released the first look at the new series during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Monday morning.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage,” said series creator Craig Rosenberg has stated. “Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.”

Aside Cuoco and Messina, “Based On A True Story” stars Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li.

“Based On A True Story” will premiere on June 8 exclusively on Peacock. All eight episodes of the series will be released at the same time.

Rosenberg serves as writer of the series. He is an executibe produce alongside Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Cuoco, with co-executive producers Roxie Rodriguez for Aggregate Films and Melissa Blake. The series comes from UCP, a Universal Studio Group.

Watch the full trailer below.