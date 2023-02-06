‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series

Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning.

“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline.

“Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey, Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen executive produce. Fletcher Moules will serve as co-executive producer. “Agent Elvis” is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.

Formerly titled “Agent King,” the show was first announced in 2019.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla at the time. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Notably, Academy Award nominee Robert Valley created the animated Elvis Presley’s look and Agent Elvis’ wardrobe is designed by fashion designer John Varvatos.

View the trailer below. “Agent Elvis” is slated to premiere this March on Netflix.