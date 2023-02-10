Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 34

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his representative. He was 34.

The actor and musician, who was sometimes credited as Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The police were called to check in on Longo at the home by his wife, Stephanie Clark, while she was working at a local dance studio.

“Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Clark said in a statement.

Born March 4, 1988 in Littleton, Colo., Longo established a reputation in entertainment with performances in films like “Ball Don’t Lie” and the 2009 “Fame” reboot. The budding actor secured recurring roles on shows such as ABC Family’s “Make It or Break It” and Nick at Nite’s “Hollywood Heights,” in which Longo starred as teen heartthrob Eddie Duran for 78 episodes.

The same year Longo appeared in “Days of Our Lives,” he guested on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” as Nathan Culver, the boyfriend of one of the series’ many victims, and played Jo Danville’s son Tyler Josephson for two episodes of “CSI: New York.”

“Cody was a dear friend for over a decade, before he was a client,” said Alex Gittelson, Longo’s representative. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed.”

The actor was arrested for domestic assault in 2020. Longo also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 2021 after being charged with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Prior to his death, Longo was in production for director David Moreton’s upcoming feature, “Do You Want to Die in Indio?”

Longo is survived by his wife and three children.