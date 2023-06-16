Brett Hadley, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Soap Star, Dies at 92

Brett Hadley, soap actor who starred as Carl Williams for two decades on “The Young and the Restless,” has died. He was 92.

Hadley died on Thursday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, according to his friend Darcy Lee.

“We talked about movies and art.. and we laughed a lot! He even made me laugh on his death bed,” wrote Lee in a post. “He waited to pass tonight until my show was over and I walked out of the theatre. He took his last bow as I got into the car to come home. I will miss you terribly Brett Hadley – and thank you for being in my life.”

Throughout his career, Hadley appeared in films like “Next of Kin” and “The Mad Bomber” as well as television programs like “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “The Waltons,” “The Rockford Files,” “Highway to Heaven” and CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” From 1980 to 1999, Hadley starred in over 200 episodes of “Y&R” as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams, husband of Mary Williams.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to my sweet friend Brett Hadley,” wrote longtime friend and photographer Mary Ann Halpin in a Facebook post.

“He has been my friend since I was 19 years old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled. I still remember us sitting in his coverable W in front of my apartment in Burbank under a maple tree with the leaves falling into the car. We were stoned and pretending we were driving through the country,” Halpin wrote.

Hadley was born on Sept. 25, 1930 in Louisville, Ky. In addition to his television work, he also tended bar at the Palomino nightclub in North Hollywood.