Scott Satin, ‘Funny You Should Ask’ and ‘Most Outrageous Moments’ Executive Producer, Dies at 64

Scott Satin, a television producer with credits on “Funny You Should Ask” and “Most Outrageous Moments,” died Thursday after a years-long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was 64 years old.

Satin created the NBC clip show “Most Outrageous Moments.” Narrated by John Cramer, the series ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009.

In more recent years, Satin partnered with Byron Allen on the comedy series “The First Family” and “Mr. Box Office,” on which he served as both writer and executive producer. Satin also earned credits on “World’s Funniest Weather” and “Funny You Should Ask,” which remains in syndication with over 200 episodes.

Satin first collaborated with Allen on “The Byron Allen Show” in the 1990s. After beginning his career with “Square One Television” and “Mathnet,” Satin rounded into form with his work with Allen, along with credits on programs such as “Hollywood Squares,” “Big Deal,” “The Keenan Ivory Wayans Show” and the Game Show Network’s revival of “The Gong Show,” titled “Extreme Gong.”

Other notable credits include reality series such as “Meet My Folks,” “Who Wants to Marry My Dad” and “Outback Jack.” Satin also worked as a producer on the Stan Lee-hosted SYFY series “Who Wants to Be a Superhero?”

Satin is survived by his wife, Jaime, and his children, Ryan, Sam and Danielle. Satin was preceded in death by his son, Drew. A memorial service will be held in the coming days. The family asks that donations be made in Satin’s name to CurePSP, a non-profit that seeks to educate and support individuals affected by the neurodegenerative disorder.