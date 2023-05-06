Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Declared Network TV a ‘Vast Wasteland,’ Dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission chief, died May 6 at his home in Chicago, after suffering from a heart attack. He was 97.

Minow’s death was confirmed by the Associated Press on Saturday afternoon.

Minow served for two years as the FCC chief during President John F. Kennedy’s administration and made waves in 1961 when he called network television “a vast wasteland.”

In his historic speech, Minow proclaimed that “you will see a procession of game shows, violence, audience participation shows, formula comedies about totally unbelievable families, blood and thunder, mayhem, violence, sadism, murder, Western bad men, Western good men, private eyes, gangsters, more violence and cartoons. And endlessly, commercials — many screaming, cajoling and offending. And most of all, boredom.”

In 1949, Minow graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in speech and political science. Minow then received his law degree at Northwestern and graduated top of his class. Throughout his education, he served as the editor of the law review.

He is survived by his daughters, Nell, Martha and Mary, and his three grandchildren. His wife died in 2022.

