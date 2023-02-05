Charles Kimbrough, ‘Murphy Brown’ Star, Dies at 86

Charles Kimbrough, a stage and screen actor best known for his performance as anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS comedy series “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. He was 86 years old.

Kimbrough’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by his son, John Kimbrough.

A celebrated theater actor who earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Harry in the original 1970 Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company,” Kimbrough’s talents reached the mainstream in the late-’80s, starring alongside Candice Bergen on the newsroom sitcom “Murphy Brown.” Kimbrough earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 1990 for the show’s second season.

Kimbrough served as a main cast member for all 10 seasons of the production’s original run, later reprising his character in a recurring role in the 2018 revival.

More to come…