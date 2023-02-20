Barbara Bosson, ‘Hill Street Blues’ Star, Dies at 83

Barbara Bosson, an Emmy-nominated actor known for her role as Fay Furillo on “Hill Street Blues,” died Saturday in Los Angeles. She was 83 years old.

Bosson’s death was confirmed by her son, Jesse Bochco.

“More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt,” Bochco said in an Instagram tribute. “If she didn’t, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama.”

From 1981 to 1986, Bosson was a main cast member on “Hill Street Blues,” portraying Fay Furillo, the ex-wife to police captain Frank Furillo (Daniel J. Travanti). She received five Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama series throughout her tenure on the series. She was nominated in the same category in 1995 for “Murder One,” which shows the life of prominent attorney Theodore Hoffman at a Los Angeles firm, in which Bosson played Miriam Grasso.

Bosson’s other acting credits include “Richie Brockelman: The Missing 24 Hours,” “Richie Brockelman, Private Eye,” “Hooperman,” “Cop Rock” and “The Last Starfighter,” in addition to guest appearances in “Mannix,” “Crazy Like a Fox,” “L.A. Law,” “Civil Wars” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” She has also written works such as “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” “A Session With the Committee” and “Scattering Dad.”

Bosson was born in Charleroi, Pa. in 1939. Her first feature credit came with the Steve McQueen crime thriller “Bullitt” in 1968. In 1970, Bosson married writer-producer Steven Bochco (“Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Murder One”), with whom she had two children. The two divorced in 1997. Bochco died in 2018.

Bosson is survived by her son, daughter, granddaughter and grandson.