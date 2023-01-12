‘Zoey 101’ Sequel Movie Starring Jamie Lynn Spears Ordered at Paramount+

Nickelodeon has started production on a “Zoey 101” original sequel film.

Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her role as the titular character in the film, currently titled “Zoey 102.” She will be joined by fellow original cast members Erin Sanders (“Quinn Pensky”), Sean Flynn (“Chase Matthews”), Matthew Underwood (“Logan Reese”), Christopher Massey (“Michael Barrett”), Abby Wilde (“Stacey Dillsen”) and Jack Salvatore (“Mark Del Figgalo”).

Based on the original franchise created by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider, “Zoey 102” will reintroduce fans to the Pacific Coast Academy alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

Production is underway in North Carolina, with a premiere slated for later this year exclusively on Paramount+.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love. As an executive producer, it’s been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon,” said Spears in a statement.

The original series, which ran for four seasons from 2005-2008, followed Zoey Brooks as she enrolled in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. It quickly emerged as one of the top live-action kids’ series for the network prior to its abrupt cancellation.

It’s worth noting that this is the second franchise within Schneider’s catalog that Nickelodeon has revisited, following the “iCarly” revival. In her memoir released last year, “iCarly” alum Jennette McCurdy made several shocking statements against someone she refers to as “the creator” giving her alcohol underage and a massage without her consent. She also claimed Nickelodeon promised her $300,000 in exchange for her silence.

Alexa Nikolas, who starred in “Zoey 101” as Nicole Bristow, also seems to have no involvement in the forthcoming film. Last year, the former child star staged a protest outside of Nickelodeon’s headquarters in support of child sexual abuse survivors, claiming the studio “didn’t protect me.”

The film joins Paramount+’s growing list of YA content including the recently released film “Honor Society,” starring Angourie Rice (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Mare of Easttown”) and Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”). Both projects were also produced by Paramount’s Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.

Nancy Hower (“Saturdays,” “So Help Me Todd,” “QuickDraw”) is attached to direct and Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (“Betch,” “Drama Club,” “All That”) penned the script. Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, will oversee the production on behalf of Nickelodeon Studios. Linda Halder serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production.